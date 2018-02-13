Ed Sheeran Will Perform At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Wedding According to ‘US Magazine’

The May 19 wedding of Prince Harry to his American fiancée Meghan Markle promises to be a star-studded affair. Now, it looks like the royal couple will have Grammy winner Ed Sheeran perform at their wedding.

According to US Magazine, a source close to the couple has revealed that the “Shape of You” singer was “personally requested” by Harry to perform at their wedding.

Sheeran is a good friend of Harry’s cousin Beatrice, who also happens to be the older sister of Princess Eugenie, who recently became engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jack Brooksbank. Perhaps Sheeran will be asked to return to this royal couple’s October nuptials?

In November 2016, The Sun reported that Princess Beatrice sliced open Ed Sheeran’s face with a sword. Allegedly, this occurred when the blood princess was performing a fake knighthood ritual on James Blunt, yet did not realize Sheeran was behind her when she flung the sword.

According to the publication, Beatrice and Eugenie’s mom, Sarah Ferguson has also “staged mock knighthood ceremonies” in the past.

Yet, by March, this story was denied by Blunt, when he spoke to the Short List. The “Beautiful” singer explained that Ed was drunk when he injured himself.

“We made a fancy story up; people fell for it. It was very embarrassing.”

Unfortunately for Princess Beatrice, she continues to be attached to this fake news story.

What isn’t fake news is that Elton John was a great friend of Princess Diana’s. His song, “Your Song,” was sung by Ellie Goulding at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding and it appears that Elton will also be performing at Meghan and Harry’s wedding.

I bet the Queen's not happy

Princess Beatrice hits Ed Sheeran’s with sword while attempting to ‘knight’ James Blunthttps://t.co/ziL0OUpEBC — UK Gourmet (@ukgourmet) September 2, 2017

People has revealed that on Elton John’s website, he has rescheduled the May 19 and 20 dates due to a “scheduling conflict.” People surmises that perhaps Princess Diana’s close personal friend will perform at the wedding, which will be held at Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry asked Ed Sheeran to perform at his wedding to Meghan Marklehttps://t.co/yAOoR2TdSW — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 13, 2018

Whether he will perform Princess Diana’s favorite song “Your Song” for Harry and his Suits bride is yet to be determined.

Elton recently revealed on the Lorraine program in January that he ran into Prince Harry and he was glad to see Harry “totally in love.” Speaking on the U.K. show, Elton stated that Harry “didn’t really discuss much personally” except reveal that he was “in love.” Elton said his first thought was “good for you.”

Elton John was very close to Princess Diana, working on Aids charities together. They had a falling out, but reunited at Gianni Versace’s funeral.

Six weeks later, Princess Diana was killed in a Paris car crash. Elton John sang an emotional, updated version of “Candle in the Wind” called “Goodbye England’s Rose” for his dear friend, Diana.