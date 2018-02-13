Shocking Ancient Sex Manual, Banned For 250 Years Due To Savagely Cruel Contents, Has Been Unearthed

A 300-year-old book that details the “secrets of sex” in the Georgian era has been found and it is in good condition. The manuscript dating back to 1720 contains texts on sexual behaviors, tips, and insights on lovemaking.

Moreover, most of the information in the book is rather odd and very unconventional so it was banned for about 250 years. According to Jim Spencer, a books and manuscripts valuer at Hansons Auctioneers, the sex manual’s first edition came out in 1684.

It should be noted that the manual was created during the time when witches were still burnt in Britain, thus the attitudes towards sexual activities at that time would have been barbaric as well.

Interestingly, the erotic book also revealed some fascinating perceptions about human biology. And aside from advice on “sexes in the act of copulation,” it also offers information about witchcraft, monstrous births, and astrology.

The ancient guidebook also features a very long title that makes it more unorthodox. The 1970s hardcover has been titled the Aristotle’s Masterpiece Completed In Two Parts, The First Containing the Secrets of Generation.

Glimpse of the Book’s Contents

The sex manual was frowned on and off limits until the 1960’s. Apparently, it was considered a taboo because it was filled with adult contents and unconventional sex and relationship practices of that period.

There are also many illustrations of “monsters” or beast-like creatures that were supposed to have been created due to “women’s unnatural lying with beasts.” At that time, such depictions are controversial since it is the era when most people widely believe in sorceries, mystical creatures, old wives’ tales, and supernatural beings.

On the lighter side, the vintage book also offers some passionate love advice. As shared on Hansons Auctioneers’ blog, one example stated: “And when they have done what nature can require, a man must have a care he does not part too soon from the embraces of his wife.”

The Auction

The Aristotle’s Masterpiece Completed In Two Parts, The First Containing the Secrets of Generation has been handed down to Hansons Auctioneers and it will be put up for auction.

As per Metro, interested parties can get this English version of the early-modern Kama Sutra for just £80 to £120. The sale has been scheduled on March 27 at a Library Auction at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire.