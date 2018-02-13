Newly Developed Desalination Technique Could Produce Both Drinking Water And Lithium Ions For Baterries

A new water desalination technique has been developed using an essential element known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). This process could extract lithium and other metals and minerals from water making the seawater fresh to drink and the recovered lithium ions for use in batteries.

The study published in Science Advances could be a remedy in both filtering salt and metal ions from water. The scientists from the University of Texas at Austin developed the new desalination technique, according to Science Daily.

Huanting Wang, an author of the new study, said they could use their findings to address the challenges of water desalination. He further noted that this study could open up the potential for removing salt ions from water in far more energy efficient and environmentally sustainable way.

Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) is a material that has massive internal surface area. It could capture, store, and release chemical compounds and molecules including the salt and ions in seawater. Some studies show that MOFs could serve as urban water filters, carbon emission sponges, and high-precision chemical sensors.

The process could not only remove the salts from the seawater but also separate the metal ions and are left behind in this spongy material. This lithium-ion could then be used for batteries, which empower devices from smartphones to electric cars, according to New Atlas.

Interesting highlight of new MOF membranes. "New desalination membrane produces both drinking water and lithium" https://t.co/0Vveg6x2I6 via @nwtls — CLEAR Labs (@LabsOfCLEAR) February 12, 2018

Wang said that lithium ions are abundant in seawater. With this, it has implications for the mining industry that is using inefficient chemical treatments to extract lithium from rocks and brines. He further said that global demand for lithium required for electronics and batteries is very high. He added that these membranes could efficiently extract lithium ions from seawater.

Likewise, Anita Hill, the CSIRO’s chief scientist, said that the prospect of utilizing metal-organic frameworks for sustainable water filtrations is incredibly exciting from a public-good perspective. She further noted that efficiently extracting lithium ions from seawater could meet the global demand and create new industries.

This new technique could also filter wastewater from industrial processes like fracking. The scientists are now planning to continue studying how to make the MOFs more satisfactory at selecting for lithium ions.