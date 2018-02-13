‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Emilia Clarke Meets Prince William, Enjoys Khaleesi Moment At Kensington Palace

Prince William and Emilia Clarke have finally met face-to-face at a special event held at the Kensington Palace earlier this week. The second in line to the throne and the Game Of Thrones star teamed up for a good cause, honoring young people who have faced homelessness.

On Thursday night, the 31-year-old English actress joined the 35-year-old royal in presenting recognition at the 2018 Centrepoint Awards.

Clarke, who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO series, took the stage and read out the names of nominees while Prince William handed out the awards.

During the event, the actress looked like a real-life queen in her floral-printed Dolce & Gabbana attire. Clarke also made sure to have some fun while in Kensington Palace and even documented a Khaleesi moment on Instagram.

In her post, Clarke joked about the mini-dragon egg-themed hors-d’oeuvres, which she deemed “gold leaf baby (dragon)eggs.” She even used a hashtag suggesting that she tried to sit on the throne but quickly discovered it has an alarm.

Clarke also shared a snap of herself and another attendee, Troy the Magician.

While it’s unclear if Prince William managed to pry some Game Of Thrones spoilers from Clarke, the duo seemed to be having a great time as evident in the photos taken during the event.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine have previously revealed that they are both big fans of the award-winning series. In an interview with the BBC, the royal couple admitted that their ideal movie night consists of Game Of Thrones box sets and takeout.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also met Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaqen H’ghar. According to the actor, the royal couple tried to get some Game Of Thrones spoilers from him when they visited Germany last July.

Prince William is a big fan of Game of Thrones. WPA Pool / Getty Images

He also revealed that the soon-to-be parents of three told him that they really like the show and that they have watched every season of it. Unfortunately, the royal couple failed to get some juicy spoilers from the actor.

Meanwhile, Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) were recently spotted filming a “tense scene” in Croatia. Game Of Thrones is expected to return for its final season on 2019.