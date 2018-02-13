‘Dragon Ball Super’ Teases Universe 6’s Resurrection In Episode 131

It will only be a matter of time before the Dragon Ball Super Tournament of Power comes to an end. The final battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11 have already reached its climax with Jiren standing against Son Goku, Vegeta, and Frieza. Despite being outnumbered, the Pride Trooper doesn’t have a hard time defeating the Universe 7 warriors, proving to everyone that he is, indeed, the strongest mortal in all the universes.

In the previous episode of Dragon Ball Super, Android 17 sacrificed himself in order to save Son Goku and Vegeta from Jiren’s monstrous attack. To make things more complicated for Universe 7, the Dragon Ball Super Episode 128 preview hinted at the potential elimination of Vegeta in the Tournament of Power. With how the fight goes, there has been a huge question of how Son Goku and the Universe 7 team will defeat Jiren to ensure their survival and win the Super Dragon Balls.

However, the latest Dragon Ball Super spoilers may have confirmed Universe 7’s victory in the tournament. According to Blasting News, there are pictures surfacing on the web of DBS voice actors after the Japanese voice recording of Episode 131. It is the final DBS episode that will air on March 31. Included in the picture were the voice actors of Vados and Cabba.

There will be no question why the voice actor of Vados is present in the recording for Dragon Ball Super Episode 131. As the Grand Priest announced before the tournament, the defeated universes will be erased including the gods but not the angels. However, the inclusion of Cabba may have hinted that Universe 6 has been resurrected after the battle between Universe 7 and Universe 11 concluded.

As everyone knows, the winning universe will receive the Super Dragon Balls. During the tournament, Vegeta told Cabba that he will win the Super Dragon Balls and bring them back so that he can visit Planet Sadala. However, with the Saiyan Prince poised to make a huge sacrifice in the upcoming episode, Son Goku is left to fulfill his promise to the Universe 6 Saiyan.

According to the spoiler posted by Ken Xyro, Dragon Ball Super Episode 129 will be featuring Son Goku’s mastered Ultra Instinct. This could be the key to beating Jiren and saving Universe 7 from being erased. Knowing Son Goku, he might ask Super Shenron to bring back all the erased universes.

Dragon Ball Super airs every Sunday morning in Japan. The anime is available in the West through streaming services such as FunimationNow and Crunchyroll.