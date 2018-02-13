The Children Of Marlon Brando And Richard Pryor Debunk Rumors Of The Two Men Sleeping Together

People are still talking about Quincy Jones’ sit-down with Variety magazine and now, Marlon Brando’s son is adding his two cents.

Miko Brando reached out to TMZ Monday to debunk Jones’ outlandish claim about his father once bedding comedian Richard Pryor.

“He was the most charming motherf***er you ever met,” Jones said of The Godfather actor. “He’d f**k anything. Anything! He’d f**k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.”

According to Brando’s son, however, that never happened.

“The Marlon Brando family has heard the recent comments by Quincy Jones and we are disappointed that anyone would make such a wrongful comment about either Marlon Brando or Richard Pryor,” the younger Brando says.

Miko Brando’s comment comes days after Richard Pryor’s daughter, Rain Pryor, took to Facebook and angrily shut down the claims of Marlon and Richard having sex in a now-deleted post.

“Daddy did NOT have relations with Brando. There were no trips to his South Pacific Oasis, no flowers or love notes between. Not even a film role,” she wrote.

Miko and Rain’s responses also go against what Pryor’s widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor, expressed to TMZ, as noted by the Inquisitr. According to her, not only did Brando and Pryor hook up, but Pryor considered himself to be a proud bisexual man.

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f**k a radiator and send it flowers in the morning,” she stated.

The children of Marlon Brando and Richard Pryor, Miko Brando and Rain Pryor, speak out on Quincy Jones’ claim that their fathers had sex with one another. Kevork Djansezian/Bennett Raglin/Stringer / Getty Images

She also expressed that Pryor wrote about most of his same-sex conquests in journals she was planning to release sometime in the near future.

In her Facebook post, Rain noted Quincy as a once-brilliant music producer who is “losing his mind” and called the interview with Variety “a sensationalized interview” for publicity’s sake.

“Then on top of it all, my dad’s so-called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead. She hated Q and Daddy,” she wrote, according to The Grio.

Neither Richard nor Marlon are able to speak for themselves. Pryor died of a heart attack in 2005 at the age of 65, while Marlon perished a year beforehand at the age of 80.