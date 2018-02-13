Watch South Africa Vs. India Cricket Live Stream: 5th ODI, Start Time, Preview As India Goes For Series Clinch

The India national cricket team can gain a measure of redemption by clinching a six-match One Day International series against host South Africa in the fifth ODI, which will stream live on Tuesday from Port Elizabeth, South Africa. A series-winning fourth victory would mark an encouraging bounce-back for the Men in Blue after they dropped the three-match Test series that opened the current tour, two matches to one. But South Africa, which appeared on the verge of defeat after losing the opening trio of ODI games, bounced back for a rain-affected victory in the fourth.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the South Africa vs. India fifth ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article.

After omitting 38-year-old leg-break spinner Imran Tahir for the fourth ODI, South Africa may look to the veteran to stifle the India batting attack on what is expected to be a slow pitch at St. George’s Park on Tuesday. The Proteas are also expected to stick with their world-elite batsman, A.B. de Villiers, who made his series debut at the Wanderers. The 33-year-old was good for just 26 runs before being caught at long leg by Rohit Sharma off of a delivery from Hardik Pandya.

Hashim Amla had the high total for the hosts, with 33 as the Proteas hit a Duckworth-Lewis target of 205 for a five-wicket win.

Leg-break spinner Imran Tahir is expected to provide key overs on Tuesday as South Africa fights to keep the ODI series against India alive. Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP Images

The fifth South Africa vs. India ODI cricket match is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. South Africa Standard Time at St. George’s Park in Port Elizabeth, South Africa, on Tuesday, February 13. That’s 3:30 p.m. India Standard Time, while in the United States, the live stream will get underway at 6 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, 3 a.m. Pacific.

Here are the expected teams for the fifth ODI match.

South Africa: 1. Hashim Amla, 2. Aiden Markram (captain), 3. JP Duminy, 4. AB de Villiers, 5. David Miller, 6. Heinrich Klaasen (wicketkeeper), 7. Farhaan Behardien or Chris Morris, 8. Andile Phehlukwayo, 9. Kagiso Rabada, 10. Morne Morkel, 11. Imran Tahir or Tabraiz Shamsi.

India: 1. Rohit Sharma, 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Virat Kohli (captain), 4. Ajinkya Rahane, 5. Shreyas Iyer or Kedar Jadhav, 6. MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 7. Hardik Pandya, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Jasprit Bumrah, 11. Yuzvendra Chahal

AB de Villiers and the rest of the Proteas will return to their traditional green one-day uniforms, after donning the pink for the 4th ODI against India. Themba Hadebe / AP Images

To watch a live stream of the fifth South Africa vs. India ODI cricket match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package, which may be accessed by visiting this link. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is cancelled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

Cricket fans in India may watch a live stream of the match via SonyLIV.com, which is available at this link. But the SonyLIV live stream will be available only inside of India.

In South Africa, SuperSport TV will stream the fifth South Africa vs. India ODI at this link.