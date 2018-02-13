Russian Curler Anastasia Bryzgalova Has The Internet Swooning

If anyone didn’t have a reason to watch curling in the past, they do now. Anastasia Bryzgalova has Olympic viewers setting their DVRs just to get a glimpse of the curling beauty.

The Russian curler has social media in a frenzy over her strikingly good looks. The athlete is being compared to famed beauties Angelina Jolie, Megan Fox, and Adriana Lima, to name a few.

Some Olympic viewers are joking it’s been hard to root for their own country when Anastasia is on their screens. The 25-year-old beauty married her curling partner, Aleksandr Krushelnitckii, on June 14, 2017.

According to their official Olympic statistics, the pair has won matches against Norway, Finland, China, and Korea. They saw losses against the United States, Canada, and Switzerland twice. They are still in contention for a Bronze medal, with their last match against Norway on Tuesday.

However, most viewers don’t seem too concerned with their wins or losses. Anastasia’s Instagram page has seen a surge in followers since her first match against the United States on February 8. The curler also was trending for a short time on Twitter, with viewers swooning over her good looks.

Anastasia is known for her deep gaze as she performs on the curling sheet, paralleling the looks of notorious Victoria’s Secret Angel, Adriana Lima. Her long dark hair and dark eyes seem to be sucking in every viewer who has watched an Olympic athlete From Russia’s curling game.

Aleksandr Krushelnitckii and Anastasia Bryzgalova compete in Curling Mixed Doubles Round Robin Session 1 during the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

“The Russian curling mixed doubles team is led by Anastasia Bryzgalova, who looks like Angelina Jolie at 21 if she ever picked up a broom,” one viewer joked.

“I thought curling was a sport for old balding men but Anastasia Bryzgalova are looking like Megan Fox and suddenly I love curling,” another added.

If you are a man between ages 8 and 108 put it on NBCSN and check out anastasia bryzgalova. — Mr. Mouth Breather (@eyecantspel) February 8, 2018

For viewers who can’t get enough, Anastasia’s Instagram page is full of selfies, bikini shots, and workout videos. She currently boasts 17,500 followers, but that number will continue to grow as the PyeongChang Olympics roll on.

???????? #mixeddoubles #teamrussia #curling A post shared by Anastasia Bryzgalova (@a_nastasia92) on Nov 14, 2017 at 9:00am PST

Other than her good looks, Anastasia is also being recognized for her aggressive shouting on the curling sheet. The athlete frequently shouts at her husband during matches, but it’s nothing too unusual for any curling pair.

Check out Anastasia one last time during her final match against Norway Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. EST.