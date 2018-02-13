’90 Day Fiance’ Star Confirms His Divorce To ‘In Touch Weekly’

This past season of 90 Day Fiance was nothing if not controversial — thanks, in no small part, to the efforts of the May-December romance of Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez. After it was revealed that they were, in fact, legally married before the show began, it was also revealed that they probably wouldn’t a couple for much longer, especially after the show was over.

Now, however, Luis Mendez has confirmed to In Touch Weekly that his days of being Mr. Molly Hopkins are, indeed, over.

Mendez, the former star of 90 Day Fiance, took to his Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing cornrows. He captioned the unique photo, “I don’t know about this, but I like it.”

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Luis had geo-tagged his latest Instagram photo in Elizabeth, NJ — which is where his relatives live. Fans who watched this season of 90 Day Fiance were also quick to point out that, when Luis and Molly were first having problems, Luis’ relatives in Elizabeth, NJ, came down to Atlanta to pick him up.

Molly Hopkins owns a home in Atlanta, GA, where she lives with her two children.

This all but confirmed what fans seemed to already know: Luis and Molly are no longer together, and in fact have gotten a divorce.

i dont know but i like it A post shared by Luis Mendez (@luisemmanuel91) on Feb 7, 2018 at 7:48pm PST

Fans of 90 Day Fiance will remember that Luis and Molly first met when Molly was on a so-called “girl’s trip” in the Dominican Republic. Her relationship with Luis was considered controversial because, in addition to their significant age difference, they had two very different ideas on how they wanted to be a couple and run a family. Molly’s two children from her previous relationships — especially her older child — were also not fond of Luis, and that created additional problems for the couple.

Ultimately, however, Molly said that she was done with Luis when he “disrespected” her children.

For his part, Luis has said that 90 Day Fiance was “more fake than real,” and implored his fans not to believe everything they read about him in the tabloids. He said that the producers used him and other immigrant labor for free work, and called TLC — the network that hosts the show — garbage. (Molly, in response to Luis’ assertion that 90 Day Fiance isn’t real, claimed that his assertion was “bull—-.”)