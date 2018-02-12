Kylie Jenner Spotted At First Event After Stormi’s Birth, Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body

Kylie Jenner was spotted a friend’s baby shower this weekend, publicly showing her postpartum body for the second time. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie was caught on camera by paparazzi for the first time since delivering Stormi Webster. Although Kylie was elusive during the time she was pregnant, the mom-of-one has now left the house and started to attend social events again.

It is uncertain where the photo of Kylie’s full body comes from, as several fan accounts have tagged it making it difficult to deduce the first person to post it. The photograph, however, shows Kylie Jenner’s full body along with Jordyn Woods and pregnant friend Heather Sanders. The three were celebrating Heather’s pregnancy at her baby shower.

According to Hollywood Life, it was post as a Boomerang of the three women, but the website does not mention who posted it. None of their official accounts show the photo, but it definitely shows off Kylie Jenner’s post baby body. The picture can be seen here.

Kylie was also caught on camera walking to Heather’s baby shower with her BFF Jordyn Woods, which can be seen here. Although Kylie wasn’t as chic as she normally is, she still showed that she’s as sexy as ever even in an Adidas track suit. The new mom likely just wanted to be comfortable as she visited her pal, as she’s still adjusting to her post-baby body and life with little Stormi.

Even though Kylie Jenner has been lying low in recent months, she still took a photo with a fan at the baby shower. The fan photo was taken by a budding photographer, who may have been at Heather’s shower to capture the event from behind the lens.

Rumors circulated that Kylie Jenner did not want to make any appearances during her pregnancy because she had gained 60 lbs while expecting. However, this appears to be untrue, as although Kylie is a little bit plumper than usual, she definitely isn’t significantly bigger than her old self.

The reality star and make-up queen is reportedly enjoying life with her new baby and is caring for her at all hours of the night despite having a staff that could do it for her.