Demi Lovato Announces World Tour, Many Fans Upset Over Locations

Although fans knew it was coming, Demi Lovato officially announced her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour last night on Instagram. The singer teased the announcement at the end of January by posting a photo of herself in white lingerie and telling fans that big news was coming soon.

It appears the big news is the inclusion of foreign countries in the new tour, as Demi highlighted the fact that she would be traveling the globe to share her music with everyone. In her first tour post last night, Demi shared the locations in which she’d be performing abroad.

Antwerp, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, Cologne, Zurich, London, Paris, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid, Lisbon, and Bologna are the 16 cities Demi will visit, which has left many fans upset.

Each city in Demi’s international tour is in Europe, leaving fans in Asia, South America, Australia, Central America, and Africa a little peeved. Some are noting it should have been called a European tour, and not a world tour.

The comment sections on Demi’s three world tour announcement posts today quickly filled up with pleas from fans wishing the singer would travel to their country. Lovatics from Columbia, Indonesia, Brazil, and countless others were upset their favorite singer would not be making an appearance in their native countries.

“WHAT ABOUT MEXICO?” one upset fan commented.

“PLEASE LET US KNOW IF YOU’RE COMING TO SOUTH AMERICA,” another tweeted.

Some fans are holding out hope that Demi will soon release dates that cover more parts of the globe, but for now, it appears she will only be traveling throughout the United States, Canada, and Europe.

Announcing 10 Europe dates doesn’t make it world tour baby girl add more — sena (@usemymelody) February 12, 2018

The current tour dates for the Tell Me You Love Me World Tour are as follows:

San Diego, California — February 26

San Jose, California — February 28

Los Angeles, California — March 2

Las Vegas, Nevada — March 3

Phoenix, Arizona — March 4

Dallas, Texas — March 7

Leyden Township, Illinois — March 9

Hennepin County, Minnesota — March 10

Detroit, Michigan — March 13

Columbus, Ohio — March 14

New York, New York — March 16

Montreal, Quebec — March 17

Toronto, Ontario — March 19

Newark, New Jersey — March 21

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — March 23

Washington, D.C. — March 24

Suffolk County, Massachusetts — March 26

Nashville, Tennessee — March 28

Miami, Florid — March 30

Tampa, Florida — March 31

Antwerp, Belgium — May 29

Copenhagen, Denmark — May 30

Oslo, Norway — June 1

Stockholm, Sweden — June 2

Paris, France — June 4

Cologne, Germany — June 6

Zurich, Switzerland — June 7

London, United Kingdom — June 10

Birmingham, United Kingdom — June 12

Glasgow, United Kingdom — June 13

Manchester, United Kingdom — June 16

Amsterdam, Netherlands — June 18

Barcelona, Spain — June 21

Madrid, Spain — June 22

Lisbon, Portugal — June 24

Bologna, Italy — June 27

There is a large gap between Demi’s North American and European dates, which some fans are hoping will fill with dates in their home countries. The three posts by Demi are confusing Lovatics since the first photo’s caption mentioned Europe specifically, but the second noted it was a “world tour.” It’s highly likely Demi will announce dates in South America, Asia, and Austrailia soon.

Stay tuned to find out if Demi is expanding her “Tell Me You Love Me World Tour” locations.