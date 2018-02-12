Porsha Williams Reveals What She Recently Texted To Phaedra Parks

Will Real Housewives of Atlanta viewers see a Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks reunion one day on the show? That may not be entirely out of the question, since it seems that Porsha and Phaedra are still friends. During her appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live on Sunday night, Porsha talked about her current relationship with former co-star Phaedra.

During the talk show, a viewer called in and asked Porsha if she still has any contact with Phaedra and whether she misses her.

“Do you still have any contact with Phaedra and do you miss Phaedra?” the viewer asked.

Surprisingly, Porsha revealed that she and Phaedra still communicate with one another. Porsha said that she just texted Phaedra to congratulate her on her new home.

“I texted her the other day because she posted a picture of her beautiful new home and I was like, ‘Yes, b**ch.'”

Porsha didn’t, however, answer the second question of whether she misses Phaedra.

Obviously, despite what happened on Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams and Phaedra Parks still have a good enough relationship that Porsha can be happy for Phaedra and texts her. On the Season 9 reunion show, it was revealed that it was Phaedra who told Porsha that Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, once wanted to drug and rape her. Kandi tearfully lashed out at her former friend for spreading such a rumor about her. Then it was Porsha who cried tears after Phaedra admitted that she didn’t actually know whether Kandi had wanted to do such a thing but simply heard it from someone else. According to Porsha, Phaedra led her to believe all along that she had firsthand knowledge of the claim. Porsha maintained that she would not have spread the rumor if she knew it was hearsay.

Backstage, Porsha cried to Phaedra that she felt as if she was used to get back at Kandi. Porsha felt as if she was just a pawn in Phaedra’s game to retaliate against her former friend. Phaedra apologized and tried to comfort Porsha, to no avail. Porsha, whose friendship with Phaedra was once so strong that they called themselves “Frick and Frack,” tearfully admitted that she wasn’t sure she could continue a friendship with Phaedra.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, shortly after the reunion show aired, executive producer Andy Cohen admitted that Phaedra was fired from the show because of what she did.

On the latest Season 10 episode that aired on Sunday night, Kandi Burruss’ mom, Mama Joyce, had a heart-to-heart talk with Porsha. Mama Joyce pressed Porsha on how she could have really believed Phaedra. Porsha defended herself by saying that she believed Phaedra because, for one thing, Phaedra’s an attorney. Surprisingly, Mama Joyce and Porsha ended the talk on good terms. However, while Porsha made amends with Mama Joyce, Kandi still refused to forgive Porsha and be friends with her.

What did Phaedra Parks think of being such a big topic of conversation on Sunday night’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta episode between Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss’ mom? As the Inquisitr reported, right when the episode aired, Phaedra posted a message to her Instagram page about not looking back.