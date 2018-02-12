‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Says She’s Living With A Man Following Javi Marroquin Split

Teen Mom 2 fans were stunned when Briana DeJesus revealed that she had been living with a man just days after officially splitting from ex-boyfriend Javi Marroquin. Briana revealed via her Twitter account that living with a man meant that a sports channel was always on the TV, and fans went wild with speculation about the reality star’s love life.

As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Briana DeJesus stirred up some controversy when she was named the fifth member of the cast and then quickly began dating her co-star Kailyn Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin. Briana and Javi dated for a few months before they announced the end of their relationship. However, they were both hopeful that they would get back together. After a trip to Miami, where Briana had plastic surgery and her ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin showed up, things went from bad to worse. Marroquin ultimately left Briana behind, saying it was a mistake to try to reconcile with her.

Now, as Briana continues recovering from her plastic surgery procedures, she still needs help with her two daughters, Nova and Stella, while her body heals. The Teen Mom 2 star told Blasting News that she is not in a new relationship, but that the tweet about living with a man was referencing her oldest daughter Nova’s father, Devoin, who is spending a lot of time at her house and helping her with her daughters while she recovers from surgery.

Living with a man = sports channel is always on ????????‍♀️ — Briana (@_BrianaDejesus) February 11, 2018

Briana revealed that she thought it was “funny” that Teen Mom 2 fans actually thought she had enough time to end her relationship with Javi, have plastic surgery, and find a new man so quickly. DeJesus claims that she is just too busy at the moment, and on top of it all, she went back to work this week, despite not being fully healed from the extensive surgery where she had a breast augmentation, liposuction, a tummy tuck, and her backside sculpted.

Fans will likely get to see Briana DeJesus’ relationship with Javi Marroquin, plastic surgery, and her living with baby daddy Devoin Austin during the healing process when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV later this year with new episodes.