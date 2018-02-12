‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Sparks Pregnancy Rumors, Reports ‘OK! Magazine’

Is Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska pregnant again? Fans have been wondering if Chelsea and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are expecting another little one after a recent photo of the two was posted on social media.

According to a February 12 report by OK! Magazine, Chelsea Houska fans are now asking the Teen Mom 2 star if she’s pregnant with her third child. The baby bump speculation started when Houksa posted a photograph of herself with Cole on Instagram. In the snapshot, Chelsea is wearing a loose, flowing shirt, which had some suspicious fans thinking that she may be trying to hide some baby bulge.

One of the reality star’s Instagram followers asked her if she was pregnant, but Chelsea reportedly shot down the rumors in a now-deleted comment, saying, “Please don’t ask people that question, it’s rude.”

Meanwhile, other Teen Mom 2 fans immediately came to Chelsea Houska’s defense, saying that just because she’s not wearing a form-fitting shirt doesn’t mean that she’s pregnant again. While Chelsea being pregnant wouldn’t be shocking since she is married and has said in the past that she wants to have more children with Cole DeBoer, fans are trying to figure out if the couple is planning to expand their family in the near future. It seems that Chelsea is currently denying the pregnancy rumors, but even if she were pregnant, she may not want to announce it to the world just yet.

As many fans know, two Teen Mom stars have admitted to having painful miscarriages in the past. Both Kailyn Lowry and Maci Bookout revealed that they have lost children to miscarriage before the time that they had planned to announce the pregnancy. This is a common reason why many women don’t want to announce their pregnancies too early. If Houska is, in fact, pregnant, fans will eventually find out on the MTV reality series or through her social media when and if she ever reveals that she is expecting again.

Until that time, fans can see more of Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer’s family when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV for new episodes later this year.