Farrah Abraham Stars In A New Sexy Lingerie Ad As She ‘Moves On’ From ‘Teen Mom OG’

If there’s one thing that Farrah Abraham knows how to do, it’s get press for herself at every turn. Even as the news reports began to surface about her leaving Teen Mom OG — the latest installment of the show that made her famous — Farrah still managed to keep her name in the proverbial mix of the news.

According to PopCulture.com, the now-former star of Teen Mom OG has announced that she has a new sexy lingerie line coming out. But, rather than hire a cadre of models to show off her wares, Farrah Abraham has decided that only one person is worthy of donning her lingerie: herself.

So she did what any other business woman in her situation would do: she created her own video commercial in which she “modeled” her lingerie line for potential buyers.

In the video commercial, Farrah was seeing “shopping” down New York’s famed Fifth Avenue — complete with high-end shopping bags in hand — and wearing a butt-bearing one-piece lingerie body suit that was, of course, see-through.

“I’m that once-in-a-lifetime kind of woman that can’t be replaced,” she wrote on Twitter as a caption to the video. In the background, “Wild Thing” by The Troggs is playing.

Check out the video below.

Ever the hustler, Farrah Abraham decided to tie in her new sexy lingerie advertisement to the Fifty Shades Freed movie release, which is the final film in the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy that stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson in the titular roles.

In addition, according to Farrah Abraham, she will no longer be doing Teen Mom OG after this season. Originally, she tried to manufacture some “fake drama” for the show by claiming that MTV producers threatened to fire her if she didn’t leave the adult entertainment industry. However, it was later revealed that Farrah’s claims weren’t true.

Additionally, two replacements have been named to possibly replace Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG, but as of this writing, nothing has been confirmed.