Check Out The 2018 Disney Princess Half Marathon Merchandise – Shirts, Tervis, Dooneys, Backpacks, More

The 2018 Disney Princess Half Marathon is quickly approaching with training in full effect, but let’s not forget that there will be plenty of new merchandise to be had as well. The Walt Disney World Resort will host this year’s half marathon which is presented by the Children’s Miracle Network and it will take place over the weekend of Feb. 22-25, 2018. Today, Disney delivered a sneak peek at the new shirts cups, ornaments, Dooney & Bourke bags, and more that can be had for purchase.

Along with the races over the weekend, there will be the RunDisney Expo at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Vendors will have booths set up to sell items, present new techniques, and just teach people about how to be a good overall runner.

On Monday afternoon, the Disney Parks Blog revealed a sneak peek of the merchandise that will be available at the 2018 Disney Princess Half Marathon. It looks as if purple and blue are the colors of choice for this year, and the merchandise is pretty awesome.

Snow White and Cinderella appear to be the leaders of the designs for this year with new shirts, tops, sweatshirts, and more for the Fairy Tale Challenge and other races.

There will also be Tervis tumblers, keychains, backpacks, mugs, and wine glasses available to those running the race or simply in town as race supporters. Of course, there is a brand new Dooney & Bourke collection as well, and it is devoted to numerous Disney Princesses.

There will also be new bracelets, figurines, and ornaments available to celebrate your accomplishments.

Returning again this year is the Disney Character Performance Wear collection to help your times improve in each race. The gear is modeled after numerous characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Stitch, Cheshire Cat, and many others. If you’re heading to Disney Springs, this collection can already be found at Tren-D.

The 2018 Disney Princess Half Marathon is less than two weeks away, but Walt Disney World is already preparing for it. Dozens of thousands of additional guests will be on property to run the race, work the event as a volunteer, or just show their support for all those wanting to achieve their running goals. Now, they can pick up some of this new merchandise and do it in the best possible RunDisney style.