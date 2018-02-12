‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Port Charles Explosion Rocks Friz Wedding, Ravages Charles Street

The latest General Hospital spoilers reveal that February sweeps in Port Charles is about to heat up with a massive explosion that will rock Charles Street, the Friz wedding, and that will put lives at risk. The action starts the end of the week of February 19 and carries over into the week of February 26, and Franco and Elizabeth’s wedding hangs in the balance. The violent event is the work of Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan), the creepy real estate developer, who doesn’t care who he hurts to get what he wants.

Charlie’s Pub Goes Boom?

GH spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Jim keeps pestering Julian Jerome (William deVry) to sell him Charlie’s Pub. Jim also wants the apartment buildings nearby where Molly Lansing (Haley Pullos) and TJ Ashford (Tequan Richmond) live. Jim has been cutting off essential services like heat and water but plenty of people are hanging tough, and he’s got to force them out to get the buildings. Jim also messed with Julian’s food shipments and bricked his window to harass him into signing.

Alexis can't seem to stay away from Charlie's Pub or its handsome, new owner. Tune into an a brand-new #GH, STARTING NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/07Dom8pIiE — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 15, 2018

The latest spoilers hint that Julian’s pub could be ground zero for the explosion that shakes Port Charles to the core. Ava Jerome’s (Maura West) gallery is nearby and will be affected, as will much of Charles Street and everyone that’s nearby when the big boom happens. Even though Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) is working with Jim, he has no idea that the developer is about to put lives at risk to get this land deal done. Ned will be stunned, but at first, he doesn’t know it’s Jim’s handiwork.

Jim Plays Dirty, Julexis Reunion In Aftermath?

GH spoilers indicate the big explosion comes on the 14,000th episode and coincides with the wedding of Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst). On February 22, spoilers from Soap Opera Digest predict that Ava’s gallery is threatened by the explosion and her plus one, Griffin Munro (Matt Cohen) reaches out for help when the blast proves catastrophic. Spoilers from Soap Central say that Jim has “no interest in changing tactics” and has no problem hurting those that stand in his way.

One good thing might come out of the explosion, though. Fans of Julian and Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) might get their wish to see a Julexis reunion. Julian must redeem himself after putting a knife to his wife’s throat and saving her from dying in an explosion would certainly qualify. It might even get Molly and Alexis’ other daughters to soften their stance on hating him. Since Alexis has been at the Pub a lot, she might be there or nearby when the explosion shakes the city.

Wedding Rocked, Lives Lost?

General Hospital spoilers indicate that some lives that should not be at risk are those that hate Franco since they won’t be anywhere near his wedding to Liz. That means the Q twins and Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) should be just fine. Thankfully, the wedding party should be small, but fans should count on Ava and Griffin to be there along with Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin), Scotty Baldwin (Kin Shriner), some of the nurses, and hopefully Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati).

The silver lining to Liz having doctors and nurses at her wedding means that the explosion victims on Charles Street should get top-notch medical care from the well-dressed wedding party. Let’s hope General Hospital put effort into production so this turns into one of those big epic disaster moments like the MetroCourt hostage crisis, the hotel fire, or the train crash caused by Manny Ruiz. There are fewer than 10 days left until the milestone 14,000th episode and the big boom!

Catch up now on Maxie’s fury at Lulu over Nathan’s death, Drew losing his memories at month’s end, Nelle’s wicked plan to gaslight Carly, and other spoilers for the next two weeks. Watch ABC every day for new GH episodes, and check back often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.