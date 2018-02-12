Jenelle Evans Threatens To Start Podcast To Dish ‘Teen Mom 2’ Drama Via Twitter

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is not happy about her co-stars, Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry, talking about her and her husband David Eason on Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast. In fact, Jenelle is now threatening to dish some details from behind the scenes drama on her very own podcast.

According to a Feb. 12 report by Blasting News, Jenelle Evans was furious after learning that Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry were publicly discussing events that happened at the last Teen Mom 2 reunion, and took to Twitter to reveal her anger. Leah allegedly dished on being scared when David reportedly took out a pocketknife and began popping balloons at a cast party. Messer revealed that she thought the incident was alcohol related, and that it was unprofessional of David to do something like that during a work event. Lowry allegedly revealed that she didn’t want her children around Eason, and then Messer added that she would no longer be bringing her three daughters to any reunions in the future.

Upon hearing that Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry reportedly said about her, Jenelle Evans took to Twitter to call out her co-stars, saying that Leah was being “dramatic” and that David’s name “should never” come out of her mouth. Evans then went on to say that Leah was Kailyn’s puppet, and that “whatever Kail tells her to do she does it.”

Jenelle Evans then revealed that she should be the Teen Mom 2 star with the podcast so that she can talk about all of her fellow co-stars such as Leah Messer, Kailyn Lowry, and Chelsea Houska. Jenelle, has also bonded with the newest cast member, Briana DeJesus, who has also spoken out in anger over Kailyn Lowry’s podcasts in the past. Perhaps Evans and DeJesus could team up for a podcast where they dish behind the scenes details about the cast members of the show.

Why is my life your everyday topic for your show? ???? maybe I should be the one with a show then… ???? — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) February 12, 2018

I’ll come sip and spill some tea. ???? DM me. https://t.co/W2ZujvV4is — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) February 12, 2018

Jenelle Evans also contacted a podcast host via Twitter saying that she would love to come and “spill some tea,” telling the host to “DM” her if she was interested in having her on the show. It remains to be seen if the Teen Mom 2 feud will continue as the cast members keep speaking out about one another on social media and other public platforms.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV with new episodes later this year.