Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Party With Exes Amid Terrible ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Reviews

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin party with his ex-girlfriends as all the horrible reviews for 'Fifty Shades Freed' roll in.

Dakota Johnson has been busy this spring. Not only did she make her relationship with Chris Martin public, but she also released the final installment of the Fifty Shades franchise. Despite the fact that Fifty Shades Freed has received terrible reviews, the 28-year-old Hollywood starlet seems to have no problem partying with her new boyfriend, even if that means that she has to face his exes.

The daughter of Melanie Griffith gained her fame in Hollywood by choosing to star in the Fifty Shades series as Anastasia Steele. However, her fame soon turned infamous when the negative reviews started rolling in for Fifty Shades of Grey. The first movie of the series scored measly 25 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics saying that it is “a less than satisfying experience on the screen.”

Fifty Shades Darker did not fare any better. When the producers thought that the rating could not get any lower, the second part of the series landed at 10 percent, the scathing reviews stating that the film lacked “chemistry, heat, or narrative friction.”

The last installment, Fifty Shades Freed, was released just in time for 2018 Valentine’s Day, and it received similar reviews. It currently stands at 13 percent, and the critics are glad that this film is the last of the not-so-sexy erotic movies.

“The good news—and, yes, we are grading on a curve so steep that it’s essentially a vertical drop—is that Fifty Shades Freed is marginally less retrograde and offensive than Fifty Shades Darker,” the reviewer for the Atlantic wrote. “The bad news is that it is even more idiotic, which is in its way a remarkable achievement.”

With her commitment to Fifty Shades finally done, Dakota Johnson was in a good enough mood this week to start living her life after weeks of doing film promotion. In fact, she was in such a good mood that she did not seem to mind partying with the ex-girlfriends of her current boyfriend, Chris Martin.

Dakota and Chris attended Ellen DeGeneres’ 60th birthday party this past Saturday, confirming that their relationship is here to stay. At that party, Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Lawrence, was also in attendance.

But that did not keep the lovebirds from showing PDA.

“The two were seen holding hands as they caught up with Drew Barrymore outside the bash,” reports People Magazine. “Martin and Johnson kept each other close and were smiling as they chatted with Barrymore and her mystery date.”

The 40-year-old singer and the 28-year-old actress have been seen together for about four months, but they only confirmed their dating status this year. After Gwyneth Paltrow announced her engagement to Brad Falchuk, Chris and Dakota took a walk along a beach in Malibu, letting the paparazzi take many pictures of them.

Chris Martin has not attended any of the red carpet events for Fifty Shades Freed to support his girlfriend.