‘Teen Mom OG’: Mackenzie McKee Drops Hints That She’s Replaced Farrah Abraham On The Show

Teen Mom OG is down one cast member after the network reportedly tried to fire Farrah Abraham, and then she refused to take part in future seasons of the show. Now, there is speculation about who will replace Farrah, and it seems to have been narrowed down to two women, Mackenzie McKee, formerly of Teen Mom 3, and Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, but which Mackenzie will win the slot?

According to a Feb. 12 report by In Touch Weekly magazine, Mackenzie McKee has been dropping hints that she may have already landed the gig, and is possibly already filming for the new season of Teen Mom OG. The first clue came when McKee took to social media to post a photo of herself drinking a Starbucks coffee. While this doesn’t seem telling, it is widely known that the MTV producers bring the cast members Starbucks on filming days.

Another hint came on Mackenzie McKee’s Snapchat when she told fans that they would get to see her daughter’s Disney-themed birthday celebration on something bigger than just a phone screen, leading to rumors that she had already been chosen to replace Farrah Abraham on Teen Mom OG.

However, if Mackenzie McKee has been chosen to replace Farrah Abraham, MTV hasn’t announced it yet. Teen Mom OG‘s current season is still airing with Farrah as a part of the cast. However, Abraham has made it clear that she has no plans to return to the franchise at any time. Mackenzie will bring a lot to the show if she has been chosen to appear on the series. She is married to her high school sweetheart and they have three children together. Their marriage has been through a lot of ups and downs, and currently Mackenzie is also dealing with a very tragic issue with her mother, Angie. Angie Douthit has been diagnosed with cancer, and Mackenzie is doing everything in her power to help her mother through this difficult time.

However, Teen Mom OG fans could also be seeing a lot more of Mackenzie Edwards. It’s been rumored that Ryan Edwards’ wife, who was also a teenaged mother, could be joining the cast in a more official capacity with her own storyline on the show. Since Teen Mom 2 now has five cast members, it seems that both McKee and Edwards may join the cast.