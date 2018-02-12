‘Teen Mom 2’: ‘Radar Online’ Reports The Alleged ‘Real Reason’ Jenelle Evans Is Feuding With Her Co-Stars

Jenelle Evans of Teen Mom 2 has been feuding with her co-stars for a while now, and Radar Online spilled the tea as to where the alleged bad blood started.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus sent mean tweets to Leah Messer after Leah discussed the incident of Jenelle’s husband bringing a knife to the taping of one of the specials. Leah Messer discussed the event with Kailyn Lowry, who missed the special taping due to the recent birth of her son, Lux, on an yet-to-be-aired episode of Coffee Convos.

Radar Online, however, revealed that the real reason Jenelle Evans is so angry at her co-stars isn’t due to the alleged “bad things” they’ve said about her necessarily. Instead, it is reported by an alleged insider that she’s jealous of them and the friendship they have created.

The rift allegedly started a few years ago when Jenelle Evans saw Kailyn Lowry and Chelsea Houska DeBoer posting photos of themselves together online. The insider also claims that Jenelle was upset and jealous by this and ended up calling the girls “snakes in the grass” for not including her in the photo op.

It was also stated that she felt Chelsea Houska DeBoer was “copying” her with her website.

The three co-stars have gotten close to one another, and Leah even mentioned on her Instagram recently that she and Kail were headed to Hawaii together.

Jenelle Evans has had beef with almost all of her co-stars and chimed in on a disagreement between Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus taking Briana’s side in the argument. Kailyn and Briana have been feuding over Kail’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom Briana DeJesus dated for a few months.

Previously, Jenelle Evans was also angry at Leah Messer when, during the most recent reunion special, Leah told the cameras that she was there to work and wouldn’t just walk off the set. This came after Jenelle Evans and her then-fiancé David Eason walked off the set because Jenelle said she didn’t feel well.

Jenelle and David have also sent cease and desist letters to Kailyn Lowry, Chelsea Houska DeBoer, Chelsea’s father Randy Houska, her mother Barbara Evans, and some of her ex-boyfriends. It is still unknown if she sent a letter to Leah Messer.