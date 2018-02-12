‘Game Of Thrones’ Spoilers Suggest A Shocking Twist Ending For Cersei Lannister, Reports ‘Express’

Game of Thrones won’t be back for the final season until 2019, but fans are already speculating about what might happen to all of the main characters, and the theories about Cersei Lannister are shocking.

According to a February 12 report by Express, one Game of Thrones Season 8 fan theory reveals that Cersei Lannister will realize her dream of becoming an eternal queen. That’s right, fans are buzzing that Cersei will end the season as the Night Queen, becoming a white walker and joining the Night King’s reign of terror. As if seeing Cersei become a white walker isn’t shocking enough, the theory goes on to state that it may be Cersei’s very own brother and lover, Jaime Lannister, who will be the one who kills her.

Many Game of Thrones watchers believe that Jaime will be the one who kills Cersei, but not because of the prophecy that states Cersei will see all of her children die and then be killed by her brother, but because Jaime’s sense of duty will win out. Jaime could ultimately face a huge decision and choose to either kill Cersei in order to save innocent lives or watch his sister continue to go off the deep end and murder for her own benefit. Jaime has been in this situation before, and he chose to kill the Mad King to save lives. However, it seems he might have to make that choice yet again before the series ends.

Seeing the Night King possibly choose to bring Cersei back as his queen would be shocking, but also fitting in a way. Game of Thrones fans know that Cersei has often been cold and calculating, even to those closest to her in her life. Seeing her icy face standing next to the ultimate villain seems like a possibility and a terrible end for a disliked character.

While there is no official air date for Game of Thrones Season 8, it has been revealed that the show will return to HBO in 2019, likely in the spring or summer, to end its triumphant run on the network. Currently, spin-off shows are being developed, and fans will likely see the story continue in the coming years.