‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Shocker: Courtney Hope Off Contract At ‘B&B,’ According To Twitter Sources

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that the possible romance between Sally Spectra and Liam Spencer may be dead before it began. The latest scoop on soap Twitter reveals that Courtney Hope is off contract at B&B, and that means Spectra Fashions will slide back into obscurity and the storyline should be scrapped soon. This also explains puzzling new promo photos released by CBS daytime that don’t feature Sally and instead show Hope, Liam, and Steffy in a triangle.

Courtney Hope Off Contract?

The buzz has reached fever pitch on Twitter, but given other hints from CBS, it seems quite likely that the talk is true and that Courtney Hope is done as Sally Spectra. Given that Courtney was hired in January of last year and made her first appearance on January 31 as Sally Spectra 2.0, it could be that she was signed initially for a one-year contract and wasn’t renewed.

Sally’s storyline was, no doubt, impaired by the exit of Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode), as the actor’s abrupt resignation to pursue other projects left the red-haired designer with several loose ends. Sally was rushed into a crush with Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) although he was happily married. But Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) one-nighter with Dollar Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) opened the door.

To add fuel to the fire, fans noticed that Courtney Hope’s name is no longer in the credits.

Hope’s Return Ended Sally’s Chances

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that while Thomas leaving left Sally hanging, another roadblock to writing her romance with Liam came in the form of recast Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Recasting Hope might have been the last nail in the coffin for the spunky designer; while a love triangle is a standard Bold trope, a love quadrangle is too much for the CBS soap.

B&B spoilers from SheKnows Soaps for this week have Sally going to Bill to demand that he follow through on helping rebuild Spectra. Since Bill wants Steffy and Liam to reconcile as part of his redemption story, perhaps he’ll relocate Spectra to another fashion hub like New York or Milan. That would enable the show to bring back Sally at a later date, or on a recurring basis while getting her out of Hope’s way.

Hi-de-ho, stud.???????? A post shared by Courtney Hope (@thecourtneyhope) on Feb 11, 2018 at 6:51pm PST

February Sweeps Sees Sally’s Exit

The latest Bold spoilers from Soap Central reveal that the last spoilers for Sally seem to be for February sweeps regarding Sally and Hope facing off over Liam and Sally pushing Bill to make Spectra Fashions whole again. Plus, new promo pics from CBS show Liam with an arm around Steffy and the other around Hope with Sally nowhere in sight.

That’s a big clue that the soap is going to thin the herd of ladies around Liam to make his choice simpler, if no less fraught with drama. While Courtney Hope has not confirmed that she’s departing the show, nor has the network, it seems the actress is already working on another project. You can see from the photos above and below, shared this weekend, that Courtney Hope is on a movie set, working on a World War 2-era film.

Courtney didn’t share the name of the movie, and it’s not up on her IMDb page yet, but she captioned the second of the two set photos as being “circa 1947,” called it #Teaser, and included an emoji of a movie clapper. CBS has not confirmed Courtney Hope’s exit, but they never do as a matter of policy. We’ll have to wait and see what’s next for the actress as her Bold journey has apparently ended.

B&B spoilers indicate that word of Ashleigh Brewer’s exit was false, as was the talk of Liam and Steffy’s reunion – they’ll remain on the outs. Catch up on the scoop for what happens this week February 12-16 as Steffy and Liam find out they’re having a boy, and check back often for all the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers and news.