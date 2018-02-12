‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ron Carlivati Promises That Andre’s Killer Will Be Revealed This Week

Days of our Lives is about to answer one of the biggest questions on the show; who killed Andre DiMera? The show’s writer, Ron Carlivati, took to social media on Monday to promise viewers that they would learn the identity of the murderer this week, and fans are buzzing about the possibilities.

According to Ron Carlivati’s Twitter post on Feb. 12, Days of our Lives viewers will finally reveal Andre DiMera’s murderer, and they will do it this week. It seems that the storyline is a perfect fit for Friday’s cliffhanger, and some reports suggest that the killer reveal will be one of the most shocking in DOOL history.

Ron Carlivati is teasing Days of our Lives fans that Billie Reed could have something to do with Andre DiMera’s death, asking fans if they believe it’s a “coincidence” that she returns to Salem the same week that Andre’s murderer is revealed. However, it seems Billie will be involved in the drama between John Black and Steve Johnson, not Andre’s murder investigation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, it’s rumored that Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) will be revealed as Andre’s murderer. Abby will reportedly be suffering from a personality disorder where she takes on the personality of another person, which she seemingly did with Gabi when she killed Andre. It looks like Abigail’s mental illness will be back in full force, and it could be Stefan (Tyler Christopher) who is the first to know.

The latest Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan will get a shocking intruder in his bedroom this week, and that it will likely be Abigail displaying a different personality, perhaps that of Gabi. Gabi is currently behind bars for the murder of Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and Abigail’s big reveal could answer all of the questions surrounding his death. Of course, Stefan will likely tell Chad what’s going on, and fans could see the brothers work together to protect Abigail and try to get Gabi’s name cleared before everything blows up and Abby is charged with murder.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.