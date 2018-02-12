‘The Walking Dead’ Spoilers: Maggie Could Leave The Show After Season 8, Reports ‘Celebrity Insider’

The Walking Dead Season 8 will be the last time that fans will see beloved character Carl Grimes (Chandler Riggs), but will it also be the last for Maggie Green (Lauren Cohan)? Rumors are flying that the actress may decide to leave the hit AMC zombie series due to a major pay gap.

According to a February 11 report by Celebrity Insider, Lauren Cohan’s Walking Dead contract is set to expire, and she’s allegedly been entertaining the idea of getting a new gig. Although Cohan, who plays the fan-favorite character Maggie on the show, is in talks to return, she is asking to be paid about the same as the show’s two male stars, Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus.

Lauren Cohan reportedly knows that she joined the cast of the show later than Andrew Lincoln and Norman Reedus and appears on screen less than their characters, Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon, and not getting paid as much isn’t seemingly a deal breaker. However, the Walking Dead actress has reportedly been getting offers for new projects for the 2018-2019 television season, including some new television pilots.

Reports suggest that Cohan was offered a small salary increase, which she and her representatives declined. This often happens on television shows and does not mean that the actress is on her way out. However, if the contract can’t be settled upon by both sides, The Walking Dead could lose one of its leading ladies and a longtime character whom fans have grown to love. Currently, the character of Maggie is leading the people of the Hilltop and is pregnant with her late husband Glenn’s child.

Maggie has become an important piece of the storyline, but as many Walking Dead fans know, no one is safe from death on the show, including original characters and main characters. Characters such as Shane, Lori, Dale, Glenn, and now Carl have all shockingly been killed off on the series, which always leaves fans stunned. If Maggie were to leave the series as well, the show could see yet another ratings decrease.

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of Season 8 on February 26 at 9 p.m. on AMC.