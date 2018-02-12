Pixar Pier Opening Date Set For Disney California Adventure, Changes Coming To Paint The Night Parade

There were some big announcements made for Walt Disney World at the D23 Expo Japan this weekend, but Disneyland has a lot in the works as well. Pixar is going to pave the way to the future, and so much will take place out west this year with your favorite characters. During this weekend’s expo, the opening date was revealed for Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure, and more details were revealed for Pixar Fest, which begins in April.

For the hardcore Disney fans, that includes the return of the overly popular Paint the Night Parade with some new additions.

The majority of Paradise Pier closed earlier this year, as it is getting a major overhaul to turn it into Pixar Pier. Attractions are being changed, new characters are going to come out to greet guests, and there will be newly themed merchandise and food options.

As reported by the Disney Parks Blog, the opening date for the new land in Disney California Adventure has now been given an opening date. It is coming about quite quickly and will welcome its first guests on June 23, 2018.

That is a little less than a year after plans for Pixar Pier were announced at the D23 Expo last summer.

Lights, camera, Pixar! Get your first look at the new Pixar Pier marquee before opening day at Disney California Adventure on June 23rd!???? pic.twitter.com/xd7RBhFuqv — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) February 12, 2018

Mickey’s Fun Wheel is getting a makeover, as each car on the Ferris wheel will have some of your favorite Pixar characters “riding” along with you. California Screamin’ is being transformed into the Incredicoaster, which will focus on the Parr family and all of their superhuman powers.

This just in… Pixar Pier will open June 23rd! But wait there’s more—the new Incredibles float will also debut this June during “Paint the Night” parade! It’s going to be absolutely fabulous dahlings! https://t.co/LwawttdsPN pic.twitter.com/CLSfTxRt2E — Disneyland AP (@DisneylandAP) February 12, 2018

Speaking of the characters from The Incredibles, they will also get a new float in the returning Paint the Night Parade, but it won’t start until June. The parade itself will begin in DCA starting on April 13, which is also when the limited time Pixar Fest begins at the Disneyland Resort.

Along with Paint the Night, the Pixar Play Parade will travel through Disneyland for the first time ever and will have new elements from Inside Out and Pixar’s Up. Adding onto all of that will be “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular,” which is set to light up the sky beginning on April 13. Disneyland has so much fun coming this spring and summer, and you won’t want to miss a moment of all the excitement.