Kanye West Refiles For The ‘Red October’ Trademark From Nike, According To ‘TMZ’

Kanye West has refiled for the trademark for exclusive rights to “Red October,”according to TMZ. The Red October trademark was a collaboration between Kanye and Nike in 2014. The Red October Nike shoes include the Air Yeezy 2, which was sold out in 10 minutes. The sneakers appeared on eBay and other online shops, ranging in price from $15,000 to $16.4 million. The Air Yeezy 2 marked the end of the rapper’s agreement with Nike, which West confirmed during a radio interview with Hot 97 in 2013, according to HuffPost.

The trademark, if approved, could be the beginning of a whole new line of Red October-branded clothing. The TMZ report says that the trademark could be used for shirts, jerseys, bras, thongs, parkas, capes, body stockings, tankinis, baby bibs, swim caps, PJs, gloves, and even footwear.

According to the report, the rapper’s 2013 trademark application for the name fell through because he didn’t complete the paperwork. Although Kanye is now in collaboration with Adidas, the Red October shoes are popular and still in high demand. Capitalizing on the Red October name makes sense for Kanye, who is looking to expand his fashion line.

The rapper’s collaboration with Adidas has also been phenomenal with the release of the Yeezy 350 Boost. A report by the BoomBox gives details of the Yeezy Season 6 collection called the Snaggy Suede Crepe sneaker. The sneaker is a monochromatic luxury shoe that comes in a cream colorway with visible stitching across its suede upper. The crepe outsole is similar to the Yeezy 750 boots. The shoe features a Yeezy Season 6 tag in the insole with light brown leather accents in the interior.

Kanye West is noted for his fashion style, which is influenced by his own personal sense of style. In preparation for New York Fashion Week, Kanye West started an Instagram campaign. The campaign featured Paris Hilton, Jordyn Woods, and Amina Blue all posing as Kim Kardashian, according to a Fortune report. The models all sported platinum wigs and wore clothes from the Yeezy label. The campaign was called “the most successful thing Mr. West has ever done in fashion” by the New York Times.