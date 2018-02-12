‘Trump Baby’ Gets Roasted On Twitter: Eric Trump’s ‘Little Luke’ Cruelly Called Ugly

“Trump baby” is a popular search term on Twitter, according to the suggestions offered by the social networking site. Even though the son of Eric and Lara Trump is barely five months old, that hasn’t stopped “Little Luke” from being relentless roasted by some people on Twitter. As reported by the Daily Mail, Luke hasn’t celebrated his five months on the planet yet, but he has been dressed up in Republican regalia by his parents. Lara, his 35-year-old mother, shared a photo on Instagram of Luke wearing a red and blue bib that deemed him a future Republican. Perhaps because Luke looks so much like his grandfather, he’s been the recipient of lots of vitriol by some Twitter users.

As seen in the below photo, Eric shared a picture of Luke to Twitter on Sunday, February 11, wishing the world a goodnight from Luke. With his fingers in his mouth and his hair swirled atop his head, Luke looks like an adorable baby to some folks who commented thusly beneath the photo.

Others, however, as seen in some of the Twitter tweets republished below, had harsh words to write about the baby. Many people begged others to stop sharing the photo of “baby Trump” on their Twitter timelines. Some called “baby Trump” ugly, while others defended the infant by attacking his attackers.

Certain Twitter users were quick to come to the defense of “baby Trump,” writing that little Luke could not help it if he looks like President Trump, nor is it the fault of the “Trump baby” that he was born into the Trump Family and enjoys a surname of Trump. As seen in the below tweets, some people were quick to defend and shield “baby Trump” from the barrage of insults.

Yo real quick if any of y'all think it's okay to publicly mock the new Trump baby for being "ugly" then you can unfollow me right now — Its Ya Boi Ethan Comin At You Live From The Studio (@ItsEthanYaBoi) February 10, 2018

i feel bad for that trump baby bc he did nothing wrong but the whole internet hates him bc of his horrible family — anna johnson (@anna013_) February 10, 2018

People are expressing how bad they feel for such a young baby to become the target of such insults. Others are writing that the adults writing bad things about “baby Trump” should be ashamed for targeting a baby.

Just saw a tweet about people bashing on a Trump baby. I get not liking Trump… believe me… but a baby… really? Come on America. Get classy. — sɑɾɑհհցցɾɑϲҽ (@SarahGraceAck) February 10, 2018

PLEASE stop posting pics of that ugly little Trump baby on Twitter. I’m here to laugh not gag — Carson???? (@CarsonTulk) February 10, 2018

Downright cruel tweets about the “baby Trump” are being published, as witnessed by a search for “Trump baby” on Twitter.

I feel sorry for that Trump baby, he really doesn't deserve this. Babies don't choose their last name, they are born with it. — ????????Mo Skywalker???????? (@Captain_Somalia) February 10, 2018

Everyone that is so cruel to the Trump baby, is no better than the man they’re trying to insult. Don’t act like you’re so progressive when you’re berating a child for simply existing. This kid is going to grow up thinking he was hated from the beginning, you people are monsters. — Emily Rose Lewis (@EmLew92) February 11, 2018

That trump baby isn’t that ugly lol y’all just mad bc he’s got the trump name. Relax. Y’all annoying. — Ian 🙁 (@BlazerDadd) February 11, 2018

internet culture is bullying the trump baby — wii sports resort (@shrimpthot) February 11, 2018

Go look at that trump baby and kill the fever — Wale (@flywale) February 11, 2018

Yeah but the trump baby is still ugly af https://t.co/MmXkOjmgIx — dr.dani ???? (@_vinweezy) February 12, 2018

not that trump baby ???? https://t.co/U8PWx3brHE — Shanti Sr. (@shanti3cole) February 12, 2018

Others are calling the “Trump baby” adorable.

Definitely a Trump baby – so cute and adorable! God bless him! — Laura (@primastara) February 12, 2018

Oh look a snobby journalist who isn’t a fan of Trump, imagine my shock. The US looks great right now and that Trump baby is going to be a star. Get over yourself. — Kek’ ???? (@Talasour) February 12, 2018

why tf does Lara Trump's baby look like Infant Grinch pic.twitter.com/aU8hKFPXtN — Bazookles (@Bazoookles) February 11, 2018