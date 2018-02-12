‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans & Briana DeJesus Gang Up On Leah Messer

Teen Mom 2 stars Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus are teaming up to take on their co-stars. The two women seem to be divided from Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and Chelsea Houska, and they are not afraid to speak out against them.

According to a Feb. 12 report by Pop Culture, the drama was high between the Teen Mom 2 stars over the weekend when Leah Messer joined her friend Kailyn Lowry for a new edition of her podcast, Coffee Convos, which she co-hosts with Lindsie Chrisley. During the podcast, Leah opened up about the most recent reunion for the show where Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, allegedly pulled out a knife and began popping balloons during a part for the cast members that was being filmed.

Leah Messer reportedly called the Teen Mom 2 reunion a “mess,” revealing that she brought a friend from home with her and that her friend was terrified after David reportedly pulled out a knife, adding that she believed that she thought one of the producers may get “stabbed.” Messer revealed that the situation with David Eason may have been because he was refused more alcohol at the party. Leah claims that while it is acceptable to have a “few drinks socially,” it’s “not appropriate” to behave that way while at a work function. Kailyn Lowry agreed, saying that she does not want her children around David, to which Leah replied that she won’t bring her daughters to any more reunions in the future.

While the podcast has yet to officially be released, it seems Jenelle Evans heard that her husband was the topic of conversation for the latest edition. Jenelle took to Twitter to call out Leah Messer, revealing that the kids weren’t even at the New Year’s party that the cast was supposedly “working at.” Jenelle told Leah to “stop being so dramatic” and then claimed that Messer should never be publicly commenting on David, even for ratings on Kailyn Lowry’s podcast.

Later, Briana DeJesus chimed in, asking Jenelle Evans if the girls were “still talking” about the New Year’s party. “It never ends. When I comment back I’m the bad one,” Evans replied, to which Briana replied “F— em.” As Teen Mom 2 fans know, DeJesus and Lowry have had a lot of problems stemming from Briana’s relationship with Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin. The drama should all play out during the new season, which begins airing on MTV later this year.