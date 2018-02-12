‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chelsea And Phyllis Face Off, Phyllis Wants Someone Better For Nick

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is spitting mad. She feels frustrated that she can’t quite trap Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) for a crime that she committed, and she’s furious that someone as nice as Nick (Joshua Morrow) is tied to someone like Chelsea. To make matters even worse, Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of February 12-16 indicate that Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) will tell Phyllis that Victor (Eric Braeden) recovered the stolen money but only gave it back under the proviso that she asks no questions. Phyllis will correctly assume that Victor is protecting Chelsea, and she will be even more determined to take her down.

In the meantime, Chelsea is slaying her own dragons. To avert Nick’s suspicions, she will propose to him, according to SheKnows Soaps. However, Nick has already turned to Sharon for advice concerning his girlfriend. Sharon told Nick that he needs to follow his instincts as far as his relationship is concerned. Now, the latest Young and the Restless spoilers state that Sharon (Sharon Case) and Phyllis will meet up and discuss the situation at hand. Phyllis will believe that she is acting in Nick’s best interest if she destroys their relationship. Sharon, while not on board with the thought of breaking up “Chick,” will agree that the truth of the Chelsea 2.0 stolen money needs to come out and that someone should look out for Nick.

Young and the Restless spoilers via Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Phyllis will then receive a threat. Phyllis will jump to conclusions and presume that Chelsea is threatening her and telling her to back off the case. Chelsea, in turn, is so sick of Phyllis needling around in her business that she will seize the opportunity to get back at her. At this point, all hell will break loose as Chelsea and Phyllis face off. Young and the Restless spoilers promise no-holds-barred catfight scenes where Chelsea and Phyllis let go and let it rip! Both ladies are strong characters and will not hesitate to go for the jugular.

It seems as if Sharon may walk away as the biggest winner after Chelsea exits Port Charles by the end of February sweeps. The Inquisitr reports that this soap opera is setting the stage for a “Shick” reunion, since both Nick and Sharon will finally be single at the same time again. Sharon is already acting as Nick’s confidante, so Young and the Restless spoilers tease that the next logical step could be that they become one of Y&R’s power couples again.