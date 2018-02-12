‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sal Stowers On Lani’s Plea, Thinks JJ Raising Eli’s Baby Is ‘Right For Everyone’

Days of Our Lives spoilers revealed that Lani Price would finally tell Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) the truth about her baby. However, she still asked him to keep it to himself and allow JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) to think he is the father. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, actress Sal Stowers explained what is going through Lani’s mind.

Lani was determined to keep her secret. However, when Valerie Grant (Vanessa Williams) discovered the truth, she confronted the pregnant detective. She gave her an ultimatum, and Lani was forced to tell Eli that he was the father of her unborn child. Even though she admitted the truth, she still asked Eli to keep the paternity to himself. As Eli explained to his mother, he really isn’t sure what to do about the situation.

Days of Our Lives spoilers from SoapCentral indicate that JJ will eventually find out the truth. Fans just are not sure if it will be soon or if he could find out later on. Either way, it is going to be a huge blow to him. He is excited about becoming a father and is even planning on proposing marriage to his girlfriend.

With Eli now knowing he is the father of Lani’s baby, what will be his next move? Even though he understands the pain of not knowing his own father, other lives will be affected by the truth. It would destroy his romance with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). It would also affect JJ and Lani’s relationship and could trigger JJ to go back down a dark path.

When Sal Stowers was asked what Lani is thinking when she asks Eli to stay quiet, she gave an interesting answer. In Lani’s mind, letting JJ believe he is the father is best for all of the people involved.

“She’s thinking she’s doing right for everyone else. Eli doesn’t want a baby right now and not with her, so she is going to protect him from that. JJ needs this so she’s going to give this beautiful blessing to JJ.”

Days of Our Lives spoilers don’t reveal if Eli will agree to Lani’s request or not. He doesn’t want a child right now, but there is more at stake them that. Even though it could destroy his romance with Gabi, his past could be the determining factor. He grew up not knowing the identity of his real father. By the time he found out the truth, it was too late because David was dead. Eli might go along with Lani’s plan for the time being. However, he won’t be able to stay quiet about this forever.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.