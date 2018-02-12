‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Mon., Feb. 12: Abby Implicates Gabi, Hope’s Confusion, Kate’s Discovery

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, February 12 reveal it will be a shocking day in Salem. Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) reluctantly implicates Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) in Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder. Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be confused by Carrie’s (Christie Clark) reaction to the “Rope” wedding invitation. Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) makes a shocking discovery. Also, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) questions John Black’s (Drake Hogestyn) odd behavior.

Abigail Implicates Gabi

Even though video evidence shows Gabi as the prime suspect in Andre’s murder, the fashionista insists she is innocent. While speaking to Rafe Hernadez (Galen Gering) and Eli Grant (Lamon Archey), Abby will reluctantly implicate her friend. Even though she has a hard time believing Gabi is guilty, she can’t forget her anger after being fired. There is also the fact that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) suggests all the reasons why Gabi could be guilty.

Carrie Reacts To ‘Rope’ Wedding

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that on Monday, expect Carrie to react to being invited to the “Rope” wedding. As fans know, Carrie knows that Rafe slept with Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney). Complicating matters is that there is history between Rafe and Carrie. It is a complex and emotional situation. Hope has always been an inquisitive woman and she will want to know the reason for Carrie’s strange reaction. Will the truth finally be revealed or will Carrie give another excuse for her unhappy response?

Kate’s Discovery

According to She Knows, Kate will make a shocking discovery in the DiMera Mausoleum. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, actor Drake Hogestyn explains what Kate finds. She walks in to see her daughter, Billie (Lisa Rinna). She also questions why there are two bullet casings on the ground. Billie does her best to keep Kate in the dark and changes the subject to her mother losing Andre DiMera. However, the real reason Billie is in Salem is to provide her services as an ISA cleaner. She is there is clean up Will Horton’s (Chandler Massey) shooting.

Marlena Questions John’s Behavior

Days of our Lives spoilers also tease that Marlena is suspicious of John’s behavior. She has no clue that he is behind Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) mysterious illness. It isn’t an autoimmune disease that he is suffering from. Unknown to most, Steve is being poisoned by his best friend and “Black Patch” business partner. However, the scheme will be exposed soon and fans will get the answers they are seeking.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.