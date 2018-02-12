Carrie Underwood Says She’s ‘Inspired’ By Cancer Patient Following Nasty Fall

Carrie Underwood is sharing the inspiring message of a young boy with cancer and telling fans that his story “inspires” her, just a few months after she revealed the news of her nasty fall last year which saw her hospitalized. Underwood drew attention to the incredibly moving story of the youngster on her Twitter page after his mom tweeted the star to tell her that her new track “The Champion” was helping her son in his battle.

Carrie shared the story on the social media site on February 10 after Twitter user Belinda Werner wrote in a tweet to the country music superstar, “@carrieunderwood When you find the perfect song to help your son [through] his cancer battle. The champion! Thank you!”

She also attached a photo of her son wearing a surgical mask and a white hat while in the hospital.

The tweet was in reference to Underwood’s latest release featuring rapper Ludacris, which was commissioned by NBC to be the opening song for the 2018 Super Bowl and is also now being used as part of the network’s coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics from Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Carrie then replied to the sweet message by noting that the young boy is the “true champion” and inspires her amid his brave battle with the disease.

Sending a sweet message to the youngster and his mom, Underwood responded, “He is a TRUE champion! #Inspired #TheChampion.”

Notably, the mom of one’s response comes shortly after she confirmed to the world that she was undergoing a health battle of her own after breaking her wrist and needing 40 to 50 stitches in her face after falling outside her home in Tennessee back in November.

While it’s not clear if Belinda’s tweet was her inspiration, shortly after the mom of one shared a sweet message for the young cancer patient, as Inquisitr previously reported, she shared a rare photo of herself following her injury on February 11.

Carrie posted photos of herself and her husband working out with their 2-year-old son Isaiah on Instagram.

Though the left side of her face – which is where it’s thought she likely got the stitches – was facing away from the camera, the photo marked only the second time she herself has shown her face on social media since her fall, though she was also photographed at the gym in mid-December.

Underwood previously shared a photo of her face late last year, though she was covered by a scarf which likely hid any injuries or scars.

But while she didn’t reveal if hearing the youngster’s story is what inspired her to return to social media with a photo of herself over the weekend, Carrie has admitted that although “The Champion” was initially written with the Super Bowl in mind, she also wanted the song to serve as inspiration for everyday people.

“When we were writing ‘The Champion,’ our main focus was to celebrate athletes at the top of their game, but we also wanted the song to resonate with people in their everyday lives,” Underwood said of the inspirational song, per PopCulture.com.

“We hope the lyrics will inspire people to push themselves beyond their limits to conquer anything they are trying to accomplish or overcome,” Carrie continued. “There’s a champion in every single one of us!”

As for when the star is expected to return to the stage for the first time since her accident, she currently only has one concert scheduled for 2018 as she’s set to take to the stage at WE Fest in Minnesota this August.