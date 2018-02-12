UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Round Of 16: Basel Vs. Manchester City, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, Odds

Reigning Swiss champions FC Basel will face English Premier League leaders Manchester City FC on Tuesday at their home field of St. Jakob-Park for the first leg of their Round of 16 meeting in the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League tournament.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+1. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Basel

FCB did not qualify for the knockout phase last season after being winless in the group matches, competing against the likes of Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. This year, though, the club was able to amass four victories against two losses to place second to Manchester United in the Group A table.

Basel blanked FC Thun, 2-0, in their most recent Swiss Super League match last Saturday at Stockhorn Arena. Dimitri Oberlin and Kevin Bua scored one goal each in the 42nd and 90th minutes, respectively, to hand the squad its 12th win in 21 games in the domestic competitions. The team is currently settled in the second spot of the league table, five points behind the Young Boys.

The 20-year-old Oberlin, who is on loan this season from Austrian Bundesliga club FC Red Bull Salzburg, is a promising young attacker for Raphael Wicky’s side. He has netted eight goals in 22 matches so far for Basel.

Basel manager Raphael Wicky. Ivan Sekretarev / AP Images

Manchester City

Meanwhile, City is coming off a merciless 5-1 rout of Leicester City in an EPL match held at their home turf of Etihad Stadium also on Saturday.

Argentine striker Sergio Aguero poured in four goals for head coach Pep Guardiola’s men after Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the third minute of the match. It was the fourth straight unbeaten performance for the Citizens as they bounced back from a 1-1 draw with Burnley in their previous game.

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. Rui Vieira / AP Images

Aguero, 29, is this season’s third-best goalscorer in the English top flight with 21 goals, two goals behind top scorer Harry Kane of the Tottenham Hotspur and trailing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah by only one goal, per BBC Sport.

Three players are out for City due to injuries, and they are Benjamin Mendy (ACL), Fabian Delph (knee), and Leroy Sane (ankle). John Stones could be available against Basel, but a doubtful starter as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via 101 Great Goals.

Basel starting lineup (5-4-1 formation): Vaclik; Petretta, Alvarez, Suchy, Akanji, Lang; Elyounoussi, Xhaka, Die, Steffen; Oberlin.

Manchester City starting lineup (4-1-4-1 formation): Ederson; Danilo, Otamendi, Laporte, Walker; Fernandinho; Sterling, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Silva; Aguero.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Daily Star.

Basel – 8/1

Manchester City – 1/3

Draw – 9/2