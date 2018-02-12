‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Greg Vaughan On Eric And Jennifer, She Refuses Him, But Expect Happy Twist

Days of our Lives spoilers have teased for months a possible romantic rekindling between Eric Brady and Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves). However, a series of misunderstandings led to Jennifer accepting a date from Dr. Shah (Andre Khabbazi). The latest information reveals that Eric will finally tell Jennifer how he feels. However, she rejects him. Fans shouldn’t worry too much, though. Actor Greg Vaughan told Soap Opera Digest that there will still be a happy ending.

Eric discovers that the reason Jennifer moved on so quickly was because of Anna DiMera (Leann Hunley). Once he figures out that she was the cause of the misunderstanding, he rushes off to find Jennifer. Greg Vaughan explained that Eric cares very deeply for Jennifer. That is why he was so confused when she suddenly pulled away after their New Year’s Eve kiss. Now, he wants to set things straight and tell her the truth about his heart.

“Eric does care deeply about Jennifer. That’s why when she pulled away he was very perplexed.”

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that he tells Jennifer that he is no longer in love with Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker). He has moved on from that. However, she turns him down, saying that she is now with Henry. This is disappointing to Eric and defeated, he walks away. However, those that want Eric and Jennifer together shouldn’t give up hope just yet.

Despite enjoying being with Jennifer, Henry realizes that he needs to step aside. He doesn’t want to get in the way of true love. He breaks things off with Jennifer so that she can explore her feelings for Eric. Afterward, Jennifer stops by to see Eric. It will be a bit tense and awkward because Eric and Jennifer are both people who have been hurt.

“They’ve been scarred so deeply in different ways that they don’t know how to dive head-in. I think that he’s trying to reassure Jennifer that he wants a commitment and that he wants to go further with her.”

Days of our Lives spoilers from head writer Ron Carlivati previously teased a romance between these two. However, it was also stated that things wouldn’t be very easy. They are both former addicts and have their own sets of issues.

At the same time, they are also good friends, according to DOOL spoilers from SoapCentral. In fact, Nicole knew this and when she left Salem, she urged Jennifer to be there for Eric. If he was going to be with anyone, Nicole wanted it to be with Jennifer. She knew that Jennifer would treat him right. Fans will have to wait and see if this new romance is meant to be or not.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.