Katy Perry Wants To Marry Robert Pattinson But He Enjoys Dating Other Women, According To ‘Life & Style’

Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson have been denying that they are in a relationship, but the two seem to be more than just friends as they were caught making out at a restaurant in Los Angeles a few weeks ago. According to Life & Style, the 33-year-old diva and the 31-year-old actor have been secretly dating for a few months. The “Roar” hitmaker is reportedly ready to take things to the next level, but the Twilight star prefers seeing other women.

An insider revealed that Katy wants to marry Robert because he is her type – he is British, sexy, and fun to be with. Unfortunately, marriage is the last thing on his mind because he still enjoys his freedom after dating and being engaged to FKA Twigs for a couple of years. According to a source, Pattinson has been telling his friends that he won’t ever get married even if his parents approve of Perry.

Katy reportedly thinks that Robert is the right guy for her, but sources think that he will just break her heart because he enjoys being a player. Apart from the Grammy Award winner, the British heartthrob has also been linked to his former co-star Emma Watson. A source told In Touch that they have been texting and going out for dinner in Los Angeles and London. The Harry Potter alumni allegedly have a lot in common and the same sense of humor.

While it appears that Katy Perry is the one going after Robert Pattinson, several sources claim that he was more into her. An insider told Hollywood Life that Kristen Stewart’s ex-boyfriend had a huge crush on the “Fireworks” singer, but she prefers that they just remain good friends. Despite getting friend-zoned, he didn’t give up and tried his best to win her over. Robert’s efforts allegedly paid off because he and Katy have casually been dating for a few months now.

Pattinson and Perry got closer after his split with FKA Twigs. A source told E! News that the rumored couple has been talking on the phone a lot and make it a point to see each other when they find the time. She has reportedly been a good pal and confidant to the actor. Since the foundation of a good relationship is friendship, then there is a possibility that Katy and Robert may end up getting married if they are really dating.