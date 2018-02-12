Gillian Anderson Nude For A Cause: ‘The X-Files’ Star Poses Naked For PETA’s Campaign Against Animal Cruelty

The X-Files star Gillian Anderson posed nude to prove that she is against adding real fur to any fashionista ensemble in support for the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)’s latest anti-animal cruelty advocacy campaign for New York Fashion Week.

Baring almost every inch of skin of her body, the 49-year-old Emmy awardee has proven that she is an animal lover by stripping down for the non-profit organization’s animal rights ad.

According to the Daily Mail, the actress, who recently exited from The X-Files, is making waves online for her PETA ad, wearing only a cat-ear headband to match her unnatural curly hair in the black-and-white image embellished with a strong message in bright pink letters.

Speaking to People, the Hannibal star shared how she felt during the entire experience, joining a growing number of celebrities who “would rather go naked than wear fur.”

“I found it liberating to use my body to make an important statement,” Gillian Anderson said of her nude photo.

She went on to reveal the idea behind the campaign that has proven to be quite different from other animal rights advocacy ads that entailed a gruesome scene that makes people want to look away.

“People tend to look away from anti-fur ads showing mangled animals, but they’re drawn to PETA’s ‘naked’ campaign, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The outlet also noted how she previously expressed her position against animal cruelty after she starred in a Hannibal-inspired clip where she appeared to be eating an unappetizing piece of meat at a long table.

“Eating meat: It’s a matter of taste,” she said as the camera pans down to her bandaged thigh.

Aside from Anderson, several other celebrities have already joined the “I’d rather go naked than wear fur” campaign, including Empire star Taraji P. Henson as well as “What About Us” diva Pink, who revealed in her PETA campaign that she had “always been fur-free” save for a couple of occasions when she “went through a selfish phase,” as cited by People.

According to the Daily Mail, Gillian Anderson’s nude photo is being featured in a 70-foot billboard along Penn Station during the entirety of New York Fashion Week to effectively dissuade fashion designers from promoting the use of real animal fur in their designs.

Popular fashion gurus Michael Kors and Gucci have also announced that they will no longer use fur in their apparel, same with other A-list designers Ralph Lauren, Vivienne Westwood, and Giorgio Armani.