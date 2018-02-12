Kesha Suffers Seriously Nasty Fall While On Stage [Video]

Kesha suffered what appeared to be a pretty nasty fall while live on stage during a concert in Dubai as she fell to the floor in front of the crowd before then landing on her back with her feet in the air. Footage captured by concertgoers shows the “Praying” singer performing at a music festival before then falling backward as she sang her 2010 hit “We R Who We R.”

The fall happened while Kesha was performing at Dubai’s RedfestDXB Dubai Festival at the Media City Amphitheater on February 9, and looks like it could have been pretty painful for the star as she hit the ground.

But despite the tumble, Kesha appeared to take it all in her stride after losing her balance and biting the dust in front of the thousands of fans who looked on.

Footage of the incident obtained by TMZ shows that the “TiK ToK” singer quickly managed to get back on her feet just a few seconds after hitting the ground.

The star continued to perform “We R Who We R” for concertgoers during the Dubai festival, barely missing a beat as she got back on her feet following the fall.

While it’s not clear if the star was hurt, though her quick recovery suggests she wasn’t too badly injured, she hasn’t yet publicly addressed the fall nor has she acknowledged her performance on social media.

Instead, the singer ignored the fall on her social media accounts and shifted her attention to supporting her fellow females.

Kesha posted an inspiring message on both her official Twitter and Instagram accounts while in Dubai. The star shared a video showing some of Team U.S.A’s female athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics, which are currently being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Sharing the video across her social media accounts on February 9, the same day as her fall, she wrote, “Women, let’s show em what we’re made of” alongside two strong-arm emojis.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Kesha’s fall and her inspiring message come shortly after she hit the headlines for her stunning performance of “Praying” at the 2018 Grammy awards on January 28 where she teamed up with a number of other female artists, including former Fifth Harmony singer Camila Cabello and Cyndi Lauper, for an emotional rendition of the ballad.

There was also a whole lot of controversy after the singer was sent home empty-handed from the big award show, despite being nominated for two awards on the night.

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Kesha was up for both Best Pop Vocal Album for her album Rainbow and Best Pop Solo Performance for the track “Praying,” though fans were left livid after the pop star lost out on both awards to Ed Sheeran as he took home awards for his album Divide as well as the single “Shape of You.”

Many slammed the award show on social media, with some even claiming that Kesha’s double loss was both “sexist” and “homophobic” while pointing out the lack of female award winners at the latest Grammys.