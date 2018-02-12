Cavaliers Rumors: Tony Allen To Cleveland Makes Sense For Cavs, Says ‘King James Gospel’

The new-look Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to stay aggressive in the hope of shoring up their roster for the playoffs. Tony Allen is one of the biggest names available on the market, and championship contenders are expected to make a run at the veteran guard.

The Cavaliers will likely keep an eye on Allen, who was recently released by the Chicago Bulls after acquiring him in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. According to Nathan Beighle of King James Gospel, Allen is a perfect fit for Cleveland, who made a huge roster shakeup hours before the trade deadline.

In 22 games with the Pelicans this season, Allen averaged just 4.7 points in 12.4 minutes per game. While his numbers this season will not turn heads, Beighle pointed out that the Chicago native will bring more good than harm to Cleveland if they decide to strike a deal with the 14-year veteran.

Beighle said that Allen will bring defensive toughness to the Cavaliers. The 36-year-old guard helped New Orleans become a better defensive team earlier in the season. The Cavaliers also need a lot of help on defense, as they are one of the worst defensive teams this year, allowing 109.9 points per game.

Allen could also bring veteran leadership to Cleveland’s locker room, especially now that they have little time to improve team chemistry after their massive roster overhaul. The Cavaliers traded six players before the deadline and acquired George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Rodney Hood, and Larry Nance Jr.

Signing with the Cavaliers also makes sense for the former Oklahoma State standout because it will give him a good chance to win another ring before he retires. Allen, a three-time NBA All-Defensive Team member, won a title with the Boston Celtics in 2008.

Aside from the Cavaliers, Allen might also consider moving to the Houston Rockets or the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to NBA insider David Aldridge of TNT, the Rockets and the Thunder have already inquired about Allen following his release.

Oklahoma City, Houston among the early teams inquiring about @aa000G9, released Friday by the Bulls, per league source. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) February 9, 2018

The two Western Conference powerhouse teams are also looking to improve their roster to prepare for a possible clash with the Golden State Warriors in the playoffs. It remains to be seen whether or not the Rockets will pursue a deal with Allen. The Rockets already added a veteran after agreeing to a deal with seven-time All-Star Joe Johnson.