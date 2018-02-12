UEFA Champions League 2017-2018 Round Of 16: Juventus Vs. Tottenham, Start Time, Live Stream, Preview, & Odds

Defending Italian champions Juventus FC is set to host English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur FC at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on Tuesday in the first leg of their Round of 16 match in the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League tournament.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game starts at 8:45 p.m. UTC+1. It can be viewed live online via FuboTV.

Juventus

Last year’s runners-up are expected to go deep again in the knockout phase this season, and their first test will be up against one of the EPL’s most consistent squads in Tottenham Hotspur.

Juve is coming off a 2-0 road victory over Fiorentina in the Serie A last Friday, with Federico Bernardeschi (56′) and Gonzalo Higuain (86′) providing a goal each in the second half of the contest.

Higuain remains to be one of Europe’s top goalscorers with 18 goals in all competitions so far this season. The Argentine striker and his teammate Paulo Dybala are currently the league’s fifth-leading scorers, tied with 14 goals apiece, as per BBC Sport.

Juventus is not only Italy’s best when it comes to goalscoring, but head coach Massimiliano Allegri’s squad is also stingy on defense. The Old Lady has only allowed their opponents to score 15 goals while they have netted 61 goals in 24 games played in the domestic league. They are second in the Serie A table right now, only a point behind league-leaders Napoli.

Juventus players (from L to R) Gonzalo Higuain, Gianluigi Buffon, and Giorgio Chiellini will all be available against the Spurs on Tuesday. Antonio Calanni / AP Images

Four Juve players are currently sidelined with various injuries, namely Dybala (hamstring), Juan Cuadrado (groin), Blaise Matuidi (hamstring), and Benedikt Howedes (muscle fiber).

Tottenham Hotspur

The Spurs nipped Arsenal, 1-0, in their most recent Premier League fixture held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

English striker Harry Kane headed the lone goal of the match to hand the win to manager Mauricio Pochettino’s side. The team is undefeated in their last six games in the English top flight.

Kane remains to be the No. 1 scorer in England with 23 domestic goals. He had scored 32 goals in all competitions thus far this season.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

This is the only second time Tottenham will compete in the Champions League’s Round of 16, which is in stark contrast to Juve’s all-time record of five Round of 16 wins out of eight tries.

However, the Spurs are definitely no pushovers as they had defeated defending champions Real Madrid, 3-1, in their second match with Los Blancos in the group stage with a brace from Kane’s scoring partner, Dele Alli.

Predicted Lineup

Here is the potential starting XI for both sides via Football Drug.

Juventus starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Benatia, Chiellini, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Marchisio; Bernardeschi, Higuain, Mandzukic.

Tottenham Hotspur starting lineup (3-4-3 formation): Lloris; Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Aurier, Dier, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen, Kane, Alli.

Odds

Here are the odds, per Daily Star.

Juventus – 19/20

Tottenham – 16/5

Draw – 5/2