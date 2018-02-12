Bella Hadid Targeted By Stalker At New York Fashion Week Whilst Sister Gigi Hadid Is Body Shamed

Supermodel Bella Hadid was forced to call the police after being targeted by a stalker during New York Fashion Week. Meanwhile, Bella’s supermodel sister, Gigi Hadid, has lashed out at internet trolls who body shamed her for being “too skinny” during the high profile fashion event. According to Harpers Bazaar, Bella Hadid has been subjected to “numerous unwanted threatening messages” on her social media accounts since December, and she was finally forced to call in the NYPD after finding her alleged stalker outside her New York apartment.

A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that the alleged stalker, a man named Ryan Perez, was arrested after Hadid made a complaint to the police. Perez was later charged with “aggravated harassment and stalking,” in what the NYPD say is an ongoing investigation. Thankfully Hadid seems to have been unaffected by the disturbing incidents as AOL reports that Bella teamed up with Kaia Gerber to “steal the show” as they revealed Alexander Wang’s Fall 2018 collection.

Let’s face it, Hadid would be forgiven if she had been below her best after being targeted by a stalker and internet trolls, but it seems that she has discovered the perfect way to stay happy and focused in the face of such adversity. According to Vogue, Hadid’s secret is 10 minutes of solo meditation when she wakes up each morning.

Andy Kropa / AP Images

Gigi Hadid Targeted By Body Shaming Internet Trolls

Of course, Bella Hadid isn’t the only member of the Hadid family to have made it big in the fashion industry. Sadly, Bella is not the only member of her family to be targeted by internet trolls. Bella’s famous sister, Gigi Hadid, has also suffered from the unwanted attention of trolls who have been attacking her because of her fluctuating weight.

As reported by E News, Gigi has lashed out on social media after internet trolls attacked her for being “too skinny” during New York Fashion Week. Hadid revealed that she suffers from Hashimoto’s disease, a condition in which the immune system attacks the thyroid gland. Hadid stated that she suffers from inflammation and water retention as a result of the condition, something that obviously can cause fluctuations in her weight.

For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me “too big for the industry” were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

In a series of messages on Twitter, Gigi revealed that she doesn’t enjoy being as thin as she is at present and explained that she is not using drugs as some have suggested.

I will not further explain the way my body looks, just as anyone, with a body type that doesnt suit ur “beauty” expectation, shouldnt have to. Not to judge others, but drugs are not my thing, stop putting me in that box just because u dont understand the way my body has matured. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Please, as social media users & human beings in general, learn to have more empathy for others and know that you never really know the whole story. Use your energy to lift those that you admire rather than be cruel to those u don’t. — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) February 11, 2018

Hadid also used her Twitter account to appeal to people to have more empathy for others, especially because “you never really know the whole story.” Gigi also praised her long-term boyfriend, former One Direction singer Zayn Malik, for always being supportive in ways that make her feel beautiful.