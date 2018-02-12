Ian Huntley, Who Killed 10-Year-Old Girls, Now Wants Taxpayers’ Money For Sex Change Surgery

Notorious killer Ian Huntley still insists that one of the girls, whom he has been convicted of murder for, died accidentally. The Soham murderer killed Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002 when they were 10.

It happened on August 4 that year when the Soham Village College caretaker invited the two young girls to his house. Soon, they were reported to be missing. After 13 days, their lifeless bodies were found 12 miles from the small town in Cambridgeshire. Ian Huntley was arrested and convicted the following year. He is supposed to spend at least 40 years in prison.

Now, a prison cell recording has been leaked that finds the infamous murderer repenting his actions that took place 16 years back. This happens to be the first time Huntley confessed, even though he still maintains his stance that the first girl died in a “genuine accident.”

Then, Huntley panicked and thought the other girl should not leave the house. He said in court that he had acted instinctively. But, he admits now that he wanted to stop the other girl from leaving the house, The Sun reported. Huntley now apologizes for his crime.

“I am so terribly, terribly sorry for what I have done.”

Ian Huntley, now 44, had a tough prison time in HMP Frankland in Durham. He suffered attacks from fellow inmates. Soon, he found a way out. He decided to undergo sex change surgery from being a male to female. He believes his life will be easier if he spends it with women. He wants to convince doctors of his intent by dressing up like a woman.

Getty Images

Moreover, he wants the National Health Service to pay for his surgery. According to the Daily Star, it will take $138,500 (£100,000) of taxpayers’ money to sponsor the surgery.

Meanwhile, Ian Huntley’s ex, Maxine Carr, is already enjoying the privilege of anonymity, thanks to taxpayers’ money. A lifelong anonymity order protects Carr as she fears retaliation because of her role in the Soham murders. According to The Sun, Carr’s protection and new identity have cost taxpayers $3.46 million (£2.5 million).

The former classroom assistant, who provided a false alibi for her ex to save him from being convicted, spent 21 months in jail. She got married to another man in May 2014.