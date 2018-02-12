Here’s When Triple H Will Return To WWE Television On The ‘Road To WrestleMania 34’

Last week, it was reported that Triple H is gaining more responsibility within the company. He’s taken over 205 Live and his power continues to rise as Vince McMahon shifts his focus to the return of the XFL. Now, it’s unconfirmed how The Game’s future as an in-ring performer will change down the line, but his return is expected to take place sooner rather than later with the grandest stage of them all only a few months away.

The WWE Universe is still buzzing about Ronda Rousey’s debut at the end of the ‘Royal Rumble‘ PPV a few weeks ago. It’s being rumored that WWE officials are planning a big mixed tag team match between Ronda and The Rock facing off against Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The Rock’s status is still up in the air, so his spot may be filled by someone else. Rousey won’t appear on Raw until after the ‘Elimination Chamber’ PPV, so the huge mix tag team match will not be made official or announced for at least a few more weeks.

However, it’s now being reported by CageSideSeats that WWE officials are withholding all major angles for WrestleMania 34 and several big returns until later this month. For instance, Triple H will not be returning to WWE television to begin the rivalry with Rousey and her partner to be named later until after the WWE Elimination Chamber. That gives WWE officials ample time to finalize all their matches for WrestleMania.

‘Triple H is expected to face The Rock, Kurt Angle, or Braun Strowman at ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

Over the past year, Triple H has been featured and wrestled more matches on WWE television than he has since taking a larger role as an executive. The Game was last seen on WWE television during Raw’s 25th-anniversary show a couple of weeks ago. Delaying his return until after the ‘Elimination Chamber‘ is not a big deal, especially if he’s a part of a feud with Stephanie McMahon, Ronda Rousey, and possibly The Rock.

If WWE officials decide against the mixed tag team match, other matches have been rumored. Kurt Angle’s return to the grandest stage of them all could be against The Game. A feud between Braun Strowman and Triple H was teased at ‘Survivor Series‘ and could still happen. Whatever WWE officials have planned for The Game at WrestleMania, the WWE Universe now knows when to expect HHH back on WWE television.