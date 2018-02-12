‘Sex And The City’ Feud: What Sparked The Kim Cattrall-Sarah Jessica Parker Fight, According To ‘Daily Mail’

The Sex and the City feud between actresses Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker continues as a new report reveals what might have started the fight between the co-stars that has baffled most of Hollywood and their fans.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, the falling-out between the 52-year-old Divorce star and her 61-year-old Sex and the City co-star became the subject of headlines after Sarah Jessica posted a seemingly “sympathetic” comment to Kim’s Instagram post, announcing the passing of her beloved brother.

Out of the blue, Kim posted another Instagram image of her statement in response to Sarah’s comment, written in bold letters.

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?'” the 61-year-old Mannequin actress wrote.

“Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now.”

She went on to clarify how she felt about the Hocus Pocus actress with whom she starred with in the popular chic flick franchise.

“Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Based on the Daily Mail report, uninformed observers would think that Kim’s reaction to the seemingly harmless gesture was out of place. However, those who have been monitoring news about the two, as well as the rest of the Sex and the City franchise, may not be as surprised.

In her post, Kim Cattrall shared a link to a New York Post article about the “mean girls culture” that may have ended any chance of a third installment of the franchise.

Based on the report from October 2017, Cattrall has always been portrayed as the villain while Parker maintained her “nice girl” persona. It also revealed how the Divorce actress and the rest of the movie’s main cast would leave her out of everything, explaining that they haven’t spoken a word to her unless it was for the movie and would often eat together without her.

Speaking to Piers Morgan, Kim decided to speak up about it with accusations that she “killed” Sex and the City 3 as the final straw because of her “demands,” as reported by the Daily Mail.

BBC News – Kim Cattrall: I have never been friends with Sex and the City co-stars https://t.co/e9K27hHiIh — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 23, 2017

“The answer was always no. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects. To be thought of as some kind of diva is ridiculous,” she told the British talk show host as cited by the NY Post.

Now, the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff reveals that there have been so many reasons that could be listed on what started the Sex and the City feud, which eventually boiled down to one thing: a contest of who was the bigger star.

“The reasons were many; over the years arguments raged over everything from status and money to the amount of nudity in love scenes,” Boshoff explained, noting the stark contrast between Sarah Jessica’s Carrie Bradshaw and Kim’s Samantha Jones.

The apparent discrimination she experienced might also be the reason why the 61-year-old actress decided to “demand” to not be in a third Sex and the City movie, something that obviously became more ammunition used against her.

Furthermore, a source told the Daily Mail that despite the lack of public arguments between Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, they always had a “contentious relationship.”

“They were the two alpha dogs on set and it was uncomfortable from day one,” the source said.