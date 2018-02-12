Kris Jenner Allegedly Fears ‘Secret’ Kardashian Cousin Will Outshine Kendall And Kylie, Says ‘Radar Online’

Kris Jenner is reportedly fearing for the future of Kendall and Kylie now that her niece is starting to make a name for herself. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is apparently worried that the “secret” Kardashian cousin will soon steal the spotlight from her famous daughters.

In a recent report by Radar Online, it has been alleged that the 62-year-old TV personality is concerned about the increasing amount of attention that her niece, Natalie Zettel, has been getting on social media.

According to the outlet, Kris feels threatened with Natalie’s star quality, especially now that she has successfully launched a modeling career without any help from her famous family. Apparently, the momager is worried that sooner or later, her niece will outshine Kendall and Kylie.

Who Is Natalie Zettel?

The 18-year-old aspiring model is the daughter of Kris’ estranged sister, Karen Houghton, making her a first cousin to the famous siblings — Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall, and Kylie.

Natalie, who has an increasing number of followers on Instagram, bears a striking resemblance to the Jenner girls, especially Kendall. Similarly, the “secret” Kardashian cousin also shares the same interest in modeling and “selfie-taking.”

Is She A Threat To The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters?

With her striking good looks and connection with the reality tv family, many are wondering why she hasn’t started a career in showbiz. In fact, Natalie has not even made any appearances on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

???? A post shared by @ nataliezettel on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

Radar Online also pointed out that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters have not even followed her on Instagram. This is despite the fact that she followed the famous sisters on social media and even featured some of their products on her account.

These sparked speculations that the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are somehow threatened by Natalie’s potential. However, such claims have yet to be proven.

Natalie And Her Famous Cousins’ Relationship

Despite not being visible with the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Natalie has definitely bonded with them in the past. In her Instagram account, Kris’s niece shared a few bonding moments she has with the famous family, particularly Kylie.

Missed you ❤️ A post shared by @ nataliezettel on Mar 3, 2016 at 9:58am PST

Back in March 2016, Natalie shared a photo of herself next to Kylie and captioned it with, “Missed you.” In another post, she shared a snap of herself and grandmother Mary Jo Campbell, looking really close with each other.

Natalie has been showing her support for Kendall and Kylie as well. The aspiring model has donned multiple swimsuits from the sisters’ clothing line. She even featured Kylie’s famous lip kit in one of her posts.

So far, Kris Jenner has yet to comment on Radar Online’s claims about her niece Natalie Zettel. The famous sisters have yet to react as well.