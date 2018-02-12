‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For February 19-23: The Jeromes Face Disaster, Jason & Drew Face Off, Peter Caves

General Hospital spoilers for the week of February 19-23 reveal that disaster is about to strike Port Charles in the form of an act of God. Virtually no one will walk away unscathed and most residents will be impacted. However, things can be replaced whereas life can never be replaced. Lucky are those who will only walk away with material damage.

Ava Jerome (Maura West) may face heartache with the February sweeps action dealing her a double whammy. General Hospital spoilers state that Ava’s gallery could be impacted by the act of God. Not only could she lose valuable artwork, but it seems as if there may be another unforeseen repercussion. General Hospital spoilers, via Celeb Dirty Laundry, indicate that there may be people who are stuck inside the gallery. To top it off, it seems as if Franco (Roger Howarth) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) planned to have their wedding at said gallery. Could they be inside the gallery when disaster strikes? Likewise, Julian Jerome’s (William deVry) bar, Charlie’s, may also be affected by the disaster.

Other General Hospital spoilers tease that Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Billy Miller) are soon going to be at loggerheads. Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Jason’s son Danny is going to be impacted by the disaster. GH buzz suggests that watching Danny go through his ordeal will bring his parents that much closer. It is during the week of February 19-23 that Drew and Jason will also face off. The confrontation could be related to Sam and Danny, but it may also be that the brothers are each staking their territory.

Valentin knows more than he lets on, West Coast. But will Anna want to hear what he has to say? A revelatory #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/mlEXezUJPh — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) February 8, 2018

Peter August (Wes Ramsey) still remains something of an enigma. According to She Knows Soaps recaps, Peter began telling Lulu (Emme Rylan) his life story but when Lulu pressed him for an interview, he refused. However, the latest General Hospital spoilers indicate that Peter may have a change of heart. He may tell Lulu his life story and GH viewers will be able to learn more about the man who was abandoned as a child and never knew his mother. Could this be the evidence Anna (Finola Hughes) needs to prove that Henrik is Peter and that he is her son with Faison (Anders Hove)? If Peter knows that Anna is his mother, why has he been holding out on her?