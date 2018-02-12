Disney Reveals 2019 Opening Date, New Details For Mickey And Minnie’s Runaway Railway At D23 Expo Japan 2018

One of the most anticipated additions to Walt Disney World is Mickey Mouse’s first-ever attraction, and finally, we know when it is going to open. At the D23 Expo back in the summer, Disney revealed that Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway would be built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and taking the place of the Great Movie Ride. Months later, and guests now have a better idea of when this groundbreaking attraction will open.

Taking place right now over in Japan is the D23 expo 2018, and there is a lot of great info coming out about numerous things in the universe of Disney. There are a lot of projects happening at Walt Disney World and this incredible new attraction at DHS is going to blow the minds of so many.

Toy Story Land is set to open this summer and it is known that Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is opening sometime in 2019. Even though the Great Movie Ride closed at the end of the summer last year, fans had never received even a hint of an opening date for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

The Disney Parks Blog revealed late on Sunday night that the 2.5-D ride will be opening next year.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, opening in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, will put you inside the wacky & unpredictable world of a Mickey Mouse Cartoon Short! https://t.co/76xJUmMacu #D23ExpoJapan18 pic.twitter.com/ZQTP6DcIFA — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 12, 2018

Guests will step into the world of Mickey Mouse’s animated shorts and experience what it is like to live life in a cartoon. There will be a new “catchy theme song,” which is being created specifically for the attraction and the start of the ride will be with the premiere of a brand new cartoon.

“On the attraction, the fun begins when you see the premiere of a new cartoon short with Mickey and Minnie getting ready for a picnic. As they head out, they drive alongside a train and find out that the engineer is Goofy. Then, one magical moment lets you step into the movie and on Goofy’s train for a wacky, wild ride.”

Many fans already miss the Great Movie Ride, but Disney is promising something very exciting and very innovative with this new attraction.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is getting a complete overhaul with new lands and a whole host of new attractions that are going to change the landscape of Walt Disney World. While many are excited about Toy Story and Star Wars, the original Disney characters cannot be forgotten about. Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway has now been confirmed to open in 2019, and it will definitely be an experience like you’ve never had before.