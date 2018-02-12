Two Die In Midwest Snowstorms, System Moves East

Two people died this weekend as a winter storm system swept across the northern United States and Midwest beginning Thursday, blanketing some areas with more than a foot of snow.

A man in his 60s died of a heart attack Friday after shoveling snow in the Chicago suburb of Naperville. Hospital officials say they’ve also treated several minor injuries suffered in traffic accidents. In Fenton, Michigan, a 33-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash when her car was crushed by a semitrailer that failed to stop for stalled traffic on U.S. Highway 23.

Snowfall totals in Chicago topped off at around 14 inches as of Sunday, February 11. Storms caused dozens of accidents and canceled flights before moving east. It was the snowiest weekend in Chicago since 2016. Officials reported that more than 1,300 flights were delayed or canceled.

The weekend’s storm frustrated motorists in other ways, too. Officers were busy handing out citations for violations of winter parking ordinances, such as odd-even rules. When it snows, odd-even parking requires drivers to park on the side of the street with odd-numbered addresses on odd- numbered calendar days and in front of even-numbered addresses on even days. It is also a violation in some cities to park on roads designated as snow routes. Cars, however, sometimes get plowed in and aren’t moved in time.

Up to 10 inches of snow expected across the Chicago area between tonight and tomorrow morning. "Travel will be very difficult to impossible," weather service says. https://t.co/B3HU2D0Ubl pic.twitter.com/NbXkaqF0DO — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) February 8, 2018

February is typically a snowy month in Chicago. The city usually sees about 9.1 inches of snowfall. Compared to last month’s total of about five inches, this weekend’s storm was a surprise for some. An average of 10.8 inches typically falls in January.

Detroit was blanketed with at least a foot of snow during this weekend’s system. About 45 miles west, in Ann Arbor, some used skis instead of their vehicles during a storm that dumped about 10 inches.

Wind-chill temperatures are expected to drop below zero in many areas of the upper Midwest overnight, but make an about-face by Valentine’s Day and creep up to 40. In some areas, that could mean snow or rain, according to the National Weather Service.

That mix is what is in New York City’s forecast this week. Fog lingered Saturday and Sunday followed by periods of heavy rainfall and flooding. The forecast called for nearly an inch of precipitation with highs around 50. Snow and temperatures in the 30s will hit New York by early Wednesday.