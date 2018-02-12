Jennifer Lopez Is Reportedly Unsure About Her Future With Alex Rodriguez, Insider Tells ‘In Touch’

Jennifer Lopez took the world by storm when she performed at the pre-Super Bowl LII concert on February 4 with her series of sexy outfits, including her leopard tights. She also gushed over her new boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, who was with her during the NFL championship game between Tom Brady-led New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles. However, just like any other famous relationship, theirs is also plagued with different controversies including one that says the former New York Yankees baseball player had been cheating on J.Lo. Now, it looks like the “Let’s Get Loud” singer is unsure about her future with A-Rod.

A source recently told In Touch Weekly that Jennifer Lopez is “on the fence” when it comes to her relationship with Rodriguez after his former fling, fitness model Lauren Hunter, said in an interview last year that he had been flirting with her for months. She added that he was already dating J.Lo while he flirted with her. Although it wasn’t physical, the Puerto Rico-born American singer still considers it cheating, said the insider.

The source added that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were crazy for each other, and even planned to get engaged. Unfortunately, J.Lo was put off with Hunter’s cheating allegations against the baseball star.

“Of course, he said it wasn’t physical, and maybe it wasn’t, but in Jennifer’s book, that’s still cheating. They were head-over-heels in love and planning to get engaged. Now Alex’s actions have jeopardized everything.”

The insider went on to say that Jennifer Lopez was heartbroken with the idea that Rodriguez was still talking and flirting with his ex-fling, despite the fact that they started dating last year. She refused to believe Hunter’s accusations at first, but now, it seems that she is unsure if he should trust him. On the plus side, the source said that her friends and family are looking out for her best interest, and have been checking on the baseball superstar’s shenanigans.

During Hunter’s interview last year, per In Touch Weekly, she claimed that Rodriguez also cheated with her on his then-girlfriend, Cameron Diaz, in 2011. The fitness model believes that the former Yankees player, who she met at an Equinox gym, will never be faithful, and thinks that he’s probably thinking of her in bed when he is with Jennifer Lopez. However, despite her uncertainties about her future with Rodriguez, the source thinks that J.Lo will fight for her love.

J.Lo’s Super Bowl performance on February 4 put fans in awe when she revealed that her new song, “Us,” is dedicated to Rodriguez. People reported that A-Rod was in the crowd with his two daughters, Natasha, 13, and Ella, 9, watching her performance.

“We’ve been together for one year today. I don’t want to get all mushy or anything, but baby, this song’s for you. I love you.”

Jennifer Lopez shares two kids with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony, twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, 9.