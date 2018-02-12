Shamea Morton Claims She Heard That Cynthia Bailey’s Love Interest, Will Jones, Dates Men

Eva Marcille and Porsha Williams aren’t the only ones who have some reservations about Cynthia Bailey’s love interest, Will Jones. In a RHOA after show video posted on Bravo’s website after the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta aired on Sunday night, Porsha’s friend, Shamea Morton, claimed that she has heard rumors that Will is not a good guy. Even more shocking, Shamea claims that she heard from someone that Will dates men.

In the video, Shamea said that she had heard some negative things about Will. She revealed that she has a friend who went on a date with Will and didn’t feel good about him. According to Shamea, her friend told her that when the check came, Will didn’t even pay for the entire meal.

“I’ve heard some things about Will. And I ran into a few people that either dated him or just felt like he was somewhat of an opportunist. My friend, you know, the cheer community, said that she felt some kind of way about him but to top it off when their check came, he was like, ‘Let’s go Dutch.'”

Shamea then added that she heard from people that Will doesn’t like women. More specifically, Shamea said that during Cynthia’s 50th birthday party, someone told her that Will dates men and goes to gay bars. As for whether she believes the claim, Shamea said that perhaps Will is bi-sexual or curious about it.

“Then I had people, you know, in my ears, like, ‘Oh my God, he does not want that fish!’ Yeah, one of the homies from Cynthia’s 50th birthday party said that he frequents predominately gay bars, so I was like, ‘Wait, what?!’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, he dates men.’ I was like, ‘Oh he dates men?!’ I was like there’s no way, there’s no way, cause he dated my homegirl so surely he’s not dating men, so then I’m like well maybe he’s bi, or bi-curious.”

On last week’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Eva Marcille, during Kandi Burruss’ Essence magazine cover party, claimed that when she met Will Jones, he introduced someone to her as his girlfriend. This supposedly happened when he was already dating Cynthia Bailey. In front of Cynthia, Will, who had told her that he wasn’t dating anyone else, fiercely denied Eva’s claim. Unfortunately for Will, Porsha Williams later added to the drama.

As shown on tonight’s episode, Porsha then told Cynthia that she had heard that Will was dating someone else and that he viewed dating her as an opportunity. Cynthia broke down in tears. On the ride home, Will continued to deny the allegations. For whatever reasons, Shamea Morton didn’t share what information she had on Will during the party.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Cynthia Bailey’s co-star and good friend, NeNe Leakes, recently gave her own thoughts on whether Will Jones was lying to Cynthia and whether he’s just an opportunist. Like Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, and Shamea Morton, NeNe doesn’t have a very good view of Will. Cynthia, however, has continued to stick up for and stand by Will.